- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
175 (39.06%)
Loss Trades:
273 (60.94%)
Best trade:
245.95 USD
Worst trade:
-42.85 USD
Gross Profit:
1 662.05 USD (90 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 048.53 USD (66 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (92.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.95 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.96%
Max deposit load:
15.78%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
188 (41.96%)
Short Trades:
260 (58.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
9.50 USD
Average Loss:
-3.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-29.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-224.25 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
28.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.30 USD
Maximal:
225.80 USD (15.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.44% (225.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.87% (31.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|448
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|614
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +245.95 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 8
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.10 × 165
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|1.16 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.34 × 58
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.86 × 341
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.98 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.33 × 6
"This strategy performs well in trending markets, but is prone to repeated stop-losses in ranging/choppy markets. It is recommended to observe it for at least one month to become familiar with its parameter behavior before running it on a live account with small capital."
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
11
100%
448
39%
2%
1.58
1.37
USD
USD
18%
1:500