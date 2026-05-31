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Zhaozhou Lu

AX Duck

Zhaozhou Lu
Zhaozhou Lu

Zhaozhou Lu

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 64%
Tickmill-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
175 (39.06%)
Loss Trades:
273 (60.94%)
Best trade:
245.95 USD
Worst trade:
-42.85 USD
Gross Profit:
1 662.05 USD (90 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 048.53 USD (66 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (92.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.95 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.96%
Max deposit load:
15.78%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
188 (41.96%)
Short Trades:
260 (58.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
9.50 USD
Average Loss:
-3.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-29.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-224.25 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
28.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.30 USD
Maximal:
225.80 USD (15.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.44% (225.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.87% (31.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 448
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 614
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +245.95 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.50 × 8
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
1.10 × 165
WealthyAccumulation-Live
1.16 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.34 × 58
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.50 × 8
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
1.86 × 341
RoboForex-Pro-6
1.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.98 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.33 × 6
77 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
"This strategy performs well in trending markets, but is prone to repeated stop-losses in ranging/choppy markets. It is recommended to observe it for at least one month to become familiar with its parameter behavior before running it on a live account with small capital."
No reviews
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 07:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 06:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 12:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 12:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 11:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 02:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 01:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 00:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 00:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 14:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 06:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.30 05:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AX Duck
39 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
11
100%
448
39%
2%
1.58
1.37
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

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