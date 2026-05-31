- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
119 (54.83%)
Loss Trades:
98 (45.16%)
Best trade:
17.02 USD
Worst trade:
-23.60 USD
Gross Profit:
420.56 USD (215 665 pips)
Gross Loss:
-447.13 USD (214 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (37.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
72.17%
Max deposit load:
97.53%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
217 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.12 USD
Average Profit:
3.53 USD
Average Loss:
-4.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-21.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-51.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.21 USD
Maximal:
141.57 USD (86.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.66% (141.57 USD)
By Equity:
58.86% (38.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US30Cash
|55
|.DE40Cash
|54
|.USTECHCash
|54
|.US500Cash
|54
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US30Cash
|27
|.DE40Cash
|5
|.USTECHCash
|-50
|.US500Cash
|-8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US30Cash
|25K
|.DE40Cash
|2.3K
|.USTECHCash
|-25K
|.US500Cash
|-1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.02 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
USD
151
USD
USD
12
100%
217
54%
72%
0.94
-0.12
USD
USD
87%
1:300