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Thomas Gebhardt

RoboExpert

Thomas Gebhardt
Thomas Gebhardt

Thomas Gebhardt

Trader | Broker | CopyTrading
My trading strategy is also available:
➡️ https://copyMe.eu
Join my CopyTrading Telegram Channel:
1 comment
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 -66%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
119 (54.83%)
Loss Trades:
98 (45.16%)
Best trade:
17.02 USD
Worst trade:
-23.60 USD
Gross Profit:
420.56 USD (215 665 pips)
Gross Loss:
-447.13 USD (214 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (37.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
72.17%
Max deposit load:
97.53%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
217 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.12 USD
Average Profit:
3.53 USD
Average Loss:
-4.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-21.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-51.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.21 USD
Maximal:
141.57 USD (86.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.66% (141.57 USD)
By Equity:
58.86% (38.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US30Cash 55
.DE40Cash 54
.USTECHCash 54
.US500Cash 54
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US30Cash 27
.DE40Cash 5
.USTECHCash -50
.US500Cash -8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US30Cash 25K
.DE40Cash 2.3K
.USTECHCash -25K
.US500Cash -1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.02 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

★ Recommended Broker: RoboForex (please use our affiliate code "pnam" for your subscription)
★ Recommended Account Type: Live, MT4, Pro, ECN or Prime 1:100
★ Minimum Deposit: USD 200 (adequate EUR)

★ Thank you very much for your trust
★ Enjoy RoboExpert ★★★★★


No reviews
2026.07.30 03:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 21:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 20:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 13:21
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 16:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 15:25
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 09:21
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 19:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.06 16:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 21:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 21:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 21:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 21:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.10 20:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 20:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 19:27
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 21:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RoboExpert
39 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
151
USD
12
100%
217
54%
72%
0.94
-0.12
USD
87%
1:300
Copy

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