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Thomas Gebhardt

RoboAdvisor

Thomas Gebhardt
Thomas Gebhardt

Thomas Gebhardt

Trader | Broker | CopyTrading
My trading strategy is also available:
➡️ https://copyMe.eu
Join my CopyTrading Telegram Channel:
1 comment
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 -28%
RoboForex-Prime
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 380
Profit Trades:
1 925 (80.88%)
Loss Trades:
455 (19.12%)
Best trade:
685.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 814.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 389.49 EUR (111 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 397.68 EUR (261 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
197 (85.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 690.77 EUR (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
89.97%
Max deposit load:
52.23%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.00
Long Trades:
2 307 (96.93%)
Short Trades:
73 (3.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.00 EUR
Average Profit:
9.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-40.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
92 (-1 695.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 814.61 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.94%
Annual Forecast:
-11.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 954.48 EUR
Maximal:
4 852.44 EUR (202.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.33% (4 852.44 EUR)
By Equity:
43.13% (1 553.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 2361
.DE40Cash 7
.USTECHCash 5
.US30Cash 5
EURCHF 1
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash 336
.DE40Cash -163
.USTECHCash 210
.US30Cash 174
EURCHF -620
EURUSD 54
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash -145K
.DE40Cash 90
.USTECHCash -358
.US30Cash -3K
EURCHF -97
EURUSD 113
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +685.39 EUR
Worst trade: -1 815 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 695.82 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.44 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
EGlobal-Cent6
0.50 × 12
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
RoboForex-Prime
0.68 × 1984
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.72 × 107
AMarkets-Real
0.96 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.25 × 368
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.33 × 6
33 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
★ Recommended Broker: RoboForex (please use our affiliate code "pnam" for your subscription)
★ Recommended Account Type: Live, MT4, Pro, ECN or Prime 1:100
★ Minimum Deposit: USD 400 (adequate EUR)

★ Thank you very much for your trust
★ Enjoy RoboAdvisor ★★★★★

No reviews
2026.08.04 12:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 15:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 12:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 179 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 19:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 22:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 22:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 19:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 19:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 18:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 16:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 15:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 09:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 165 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 09:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 17:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 14:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.26 14:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RoboAdvisor
39 USD per month
-28%
0
0
USD
70
EUR
27
94%
2 380
80%
90%
0.99
-0.00
EUR
70%
1:100
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