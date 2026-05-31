- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 380
Profit Trades:
1 925 (80.88%)
Loss Trades:
455 (19.12%)
Best trade:
685.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 814.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 389.49 EUR (111 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 397.68 EUR (261 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
197 (85.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 690.77 EUR (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
89.97%
Max deposit load:
52.23%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.00
Long Trades:
2 307 (96.93%)
Short Trades:
73 (3.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.00 EUR
Average Profit:
9.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-40.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
92 (-1 695.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 814.61 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.94%
Annual Forecast:
-11.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 954.48 EUR
Maximal:
4 852.44 EUR (202.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.33% (4 852.44 EUR)
By Equity:
43.13% (1 553.96 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|2361
|.DE40Cash
|7
|.USTECHCash
|5
|.US30Cash
|5
|EURCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US500Cash
|336
|.DE40Cash
|-163
|.USTECHCash
|210
|.US30Cash
|174
|EURCHF
|-620
|EURUSD
|54
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US500Cash
|-145K
|.DE40Cash
|90
|.USTECHCash
|-358
|.US30Cash
|-3K
|EURCHF
|-97
|EURUSD
|113
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +685.39 EUR
Worst trade: -1 815 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 695.82 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.44 × 333
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 120
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.50 × 12
|
TitanFX-01
|0.55 × 77
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.68 × 1984
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.72 × 107
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.96 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.08 × 121
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.16 × 155
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|1.25 × 368
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.33 × 6
★ Recommended Broker: RoboForex (please use our affiliate code "pnam" for your subscription)
★ Recommended Account Type: Live, MT4, Pro, ECN or Prime 1:100
★ Minimum Deposit: USD 400 (adequate EUR)
★ Thank you very much for your trust
★ Enjoy RoboAdvisor ★★★★★
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
-28%
0
0
USD
USD
70
EUR
EUR
27
94%
2 380
80%
90%
0.99
-0.00
EUR
EUR
70%
1:100