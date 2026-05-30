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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Amigo
Sergei Pletnev

Amigo

Sergei Pletnev
Sergei Pletnev

Sergei Pletnev

0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -64%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
63 (44.05%)
Loss Trades:
80 (55.94%)
Best trade:
441.82 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 439.78 RUB
Gross Profit:
7 429.94 RUB (9 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 815.00 RUB (15 315 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (541.09 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
871.22 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
52.28%
Max deposit load:
123.25%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
60 (41.96%)
Short Trades:
83 (58.04%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-51.64 RUB
Average Profit:
117.94 RUB
Average Loss:
-185.19 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-4 172.24 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 172.24 RUB (17)
Monthly growth:
-59.54%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 422.94 RUB
Maximal:
8 018.72 RUB (72.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.48% (8 018.72 RUB)
By Equity:
28.13% (2 021.10 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCHFrfd 27
AUDUSDrfd 24
NZDUSDrfd 18
AUDCADrfd 14
AUDJPYrfd 13
EURUSDrfd 9
USDCHFrfd 7
USDCADrfd 6
GBPCHFrfd 5
GBPJPYrfd 4
EURCHFrfd 4
USDJPYrfd 3
EURAUDrfd 3
GBPAUDrfd 2
GBPUSDrfd 2
EURCADrfd 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCHFrfd -43
AUDUSDrfd -3
NZDUSDrfd -47
AUDCADrfd 7
AUDJPYrfd -19
EURUSDrfd 2
USDCHFrfd -7
USDCADrfd -3
GBPCHFrfd 3
GBPJPYrfd 4
EURCHFrfd -5
USDJPYrfd -2
EURAUDrfd -6
GBPAUDrfd 0
GBPUSDrfd -4
EURCADrfd 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCHFrfd -648
AUDUSDrfd -615
NZDUSDrfd -2.4K
AUDCADrfd 1.1K
AUDJPYrfd -1.8K
EURUSDrfd 198
USDCHFrfd -458
USDCADrfd -403
GBPCHFrfd 199
GBPJPYrfd 468
EURCHFrfd -319
USDJPYrfd -266
EURAUDrfd -719
GBPAUDrfd -51
GBPUSDrfd -339
EURCADrfd 107
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +441.82 RUB
Worst trade: -1 440 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +541.09 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 172.24 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Торговля от уровней на пробой

No reviews
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 12:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 09:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.26 18:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 15:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.01 19:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 18:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 10:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.01 10:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.01 03:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.30 06:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.30 06:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.30 06:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.30 06:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.05.30 06:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 32 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Amigo
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
5.7K
RUB
10
0%
143
44%
52%
0.50
-51.64
RUB
66%
1:40
Copy

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