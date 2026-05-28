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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Beaver
Arnold Bobrinskii

Gold Beaver

Arnold Bobrinskii
Arnold Bobrinskii

Arnold Bobrinskii

3.5 (128)
Financial-markets bot developer, 12 years' experience — Forex, crypto & prediction markets (Gold, ETH, Polymarket). Purchased a product? PM me for setup & support.
Contacts:
https://t.me/BoberEas
7 products 2 signals 13 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 309%
Weltrade-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
41 (87.23%)
Loss Trades:
6 (12.77%)
Best trade:
125.93 USD
Worst trade:
-21.90 USD
Gross Profit:
471.95 USD (474 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105.70 USD (105 722 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (187.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.66 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
5.08%
Max deposit load:
11.02%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.10
Long Trades:
19 (40.43%)
Short Trades:
28 (59.57%)
Profit Factor:
4.46
Expected Payoff:
7.79 USD
Average Profit:
11.51 USD
Average Loss:
-17.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-40.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.62 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
43.29%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
60.00 USD (19.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.33% (59.90 USD)
By Equity:
18.20% (17.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 47
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_i 366
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_i 369K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.93 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +187.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.01 17:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 05:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 18:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 01:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 11:34
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 18:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.06.17 01:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.07 22:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 12:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.29 12:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 15:15
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.28 15:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 15:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Beaver
999 USD per month
309%
0
0
USD
544
USD
12
91%
47
87%
5%
4.46
7.79
USD
18%
1:500
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