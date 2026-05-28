- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
71 (85.54%)
Loss Trades:
12 (14.46%)
Best trade:
217.42 USD
Worst trade:
-32.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 116.23 USD (2 238 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.50 USD (579 409 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (648.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
648.74 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
34.66%
Max deposit load:
6.02%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.56
Long Trades:
38 (45.78%)
Short Trades:
45 (54.22%)
Profit Factor:
6.36
Expected Payoff:
11.33 USD
Average Profit:
15.72 USD
Average Loss:
-14.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-94.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.97 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
60.98%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
98.37 USD (8.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.48% (98.33 USD)
By Equity:
10.91% (152.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|BTCUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|822
|BTCUSD
|118
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|557K
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +217.42 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +648.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.33 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.20 × 210
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|24.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
91%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
11
66%
83
85%
35%
6.36
11.33
USD
USD
11%
1:200