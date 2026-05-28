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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trading Flow v862
La Tuyen Liet

Trading Flow v862

La Tuyen Liet
La Tuyen Liet

La Tuyen Liet

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 91%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
71 (85.54%)
Loss Trades:
12 (14.46%)
Best trade:
217.42 USD
Worst trade:
-32.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 116.23 USD (2 238 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.50 USD (579 409 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (648.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
648.74 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
34.66%
Max deposit load:
6.02%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.56
Long Trades:
38 (45.78%)
Short Trades:
45 (54.22%)
Profit Factor:
6.36
Expected Payoff:
11.33 USD
Average Profit:
15.72 USD
Average Loss:
-14.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-94.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.97 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
60.98%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
98.37 USD (8.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.48% (98.33 USD)
By Equity:
10.91% (152.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
BTCUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 822
BTCUSD 118
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 557K
BTCUSD 1.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +217.42 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +648.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real34
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real31
12.33 × 3
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.20 × 210
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real28
24.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 03:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 10:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.17 18:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 03:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.03 02:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.28 02:16
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.28 02:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 02:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trading Flow v862
40 USD per month
91%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
11
66%
83
85%
35%
6.36
11.33
USD
11%
1:200
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