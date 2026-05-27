- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 475
Profit Trades:
3 205 (58.53%)
Loss Trades:
2 270 (41.46%)
Best trade:
628.72 USD
Worst trade:
-569.14 USD
Gross Profit:
74 871.05 USD (2 392 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57 361.45 USD (1 747 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (2 197.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 638.84 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.71%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.32
Long Trades:
2 990 (54.61%)
Short Trades:
2 485 (45.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
23.36 USD
Average Loss:
-25.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-1 719.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 719.69 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
0.84%
Annual Forecast:
10.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
850.70 USD
Maximal:
5 270.74 USD (4.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.44% (5 266.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.74% (848.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1725
|NDX
|863
|SP500
|756
|WS30
|424
|USDJPY
|391
|AUDCAD
|322
|NZDCAD
|205
|GDAXI
|196
|GBPUSD
|127
|EURUSD
|116
|AUDNZD
|83
|EURNZD
|50
|AUDUSD
|44
|CHFJPY
|40
|AUDJPY
|28
|EURGBP
|26
|EURJPY
|23
|NZDUSD
|22
|GBPJPY
|19
|EURAUD
|7
|EURCAD
|5
|USDCHF
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|19K
|NDX
|-175
|SP500
|840
|WS30
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|275
|AUDCAD
|307
|NZDCAD
|-196
|GDAXI
|-288
|GBPUSD
|264
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|AUDNZD
|20
|EURNZD
|390
|AUDUSD
|-400
|CHFJPY
|184
|AUDJPY
|225
|EURGBP
|70
|EURJPY
|-1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-728
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|EURAUD
|70
|EURCAD
|-8
|USDCHF
|-13
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|605K
|NDX
|-10K
|SP500
|1.2K
|WS30
|-1.9K
|USDJPY
|12K
|AUDCAD
|20K
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|GDAXI
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|33K
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|EURNZD
|9.3K
|AUDUSD
|-2.3K
|CHFJPY
|5.9K
|AUDJPY
|2.9K
|EURGBP
|1.6K
|EURJPY
|-19K
|NZDUSD
|-3.3K
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|EURAUD
|425
|EURCAD
|-493
|USDCHF
|-502
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +628.72 USD
Worst trade: -569 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 197.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 719.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.87 × 5293
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.01 × 422
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.08 × 191
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.13 × 8
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.73 × 41
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|2.86 × 7
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
118K
USD
USD
80
98%
5 475
58%
100%
1.30
3.20
USD
USD
4%
1:200