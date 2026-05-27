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Sharif Hamwi

Not Relased yet

Sharif Hamwi
Sharif Hamwi

Sharif Hamwi

0 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 475
Profit Trades:
3 205 (58.53%)
Loss Trades:
2 270 (41.46%)
Best trade:
628.72 USD
Worst trade:
-569.14 USD
Gross Profit:
74 871.05 USD (2 392 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57 361.45 USD (1 747 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (2 197.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 638.84 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.71%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.32
Long Trades:
2 990 (54.61%)
Short Trades:
2 485 (45.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
23.36 USD
Average Loss:
-25.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-1 719.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 719.69 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
0.84%
Annual Forecast:
10.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
850.70 USD
Maximal:
5 270.74 USD (4.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.44% (5 266.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.74% (848.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1725
NDX 863
SP500 756
WS30 424
USDJPY 391
AUDCAD 322
NZDCAD 205
GDAXI 196
GBPUSD 127
EURUSD 116
AUDNZD 83
EURNZD 50
AUDUSD 44
CHFJPY 40
AUDJPY 28
EURGBP 26
EURJPY 23
NZDUSD 22
GBPJPY 19
EURAUD 7
EURCAD 5
USDCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
NDX -175
SP500 840
WS30 -1.6K
USDJPY 275
AUDCAD 307
NZDCAD -196
GDAXI -288
GBPUSD 264
EURUSD 2.1K
AUDNZD 20
EURNZD 390
AUDUSD -400
CHFJPY 184
AUDJPY 225
EURGBP 70
EURJPY -1.1K
NZDUSD -728
GBPJPY -1.2K
EURAUD 70
EURCAD -8
USDCHF -13
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 605K
NDX -10K
SP500 1.2K
WS30 -1.9K
USDJPY 12K
AUDCAD 20K
NZDCAD 1.9K
GDAXI -1.1K
GBPUSD 10K
EURUSD 33K
AUDNZD -1.4K
EURNZD 9.3K
AUDUSD -2.3K
CHFJPY 5.9K
AUDJPY 2.9K
EURGBP 1.6K
EURJPY -19K
NZDUSD -3.3K
GBPJPY -18K
EURAUD 425
EURCAD -493
USDCHF -502
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +628.72 USD
Worst trade: -569 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 197.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 719.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Darwinex-Live
0.87 × 5293
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.01 × 422
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 191
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.73 × 41
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
2.86 × 7
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.27 20:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 20:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 20:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.27 20:12
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 483 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 19:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.27 19:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 19:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Not Relased yet
999 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
118K
USD
80
98%
5 475
58%
100%
1.30
3.20
USD
4%
1:200
Copy

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