- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
37 (75.51%)
Loss Trades:
12 (24.49%)
Best trade:
83.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.03 EUR
Gross Profit:
610.95 EUR (71 087 pips)
Gross Loss:
-174.41 EUR (19 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (109.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.31 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
4.42%
Max deposit load:
5.82%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.43
Long Trades:
14 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
35 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.50
Expected Payoff:
8.91 EUR
Average Profit:
16.51 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.53 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-71.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.84 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
9.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
80.40 EUR (6.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.07% (80.40 EUR)
By Equity:
5.48% (60.25 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|498
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +83.97 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.84 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
EAGLE GOLD ECHO
EAGLE GOLD ECHO on MQL5 Market Click here.
ALL EXPERT on MQL5 Market Click here.
Signal Type: 100% Monitored AlgoTrading
Recommended minimum balance: $100
Account leverage: 1:30 or above
Currency pairs: GOLD.
Remember that you are free to set an equity stop of your choice or follow our money management.
Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
EUR
EUR
11
100%
49
75%
4%
3.50
8.91
EUR
EUR
6%
1:500