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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EAGLE GOLD ECHO
Gianluca Guarino

EAGLE GOLD ECHO

Gianluca Guarino
Gianluca Guarino

Gianluca Guarino

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 44%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
37 (75.51%)
Loss Trades:
12 (24.49%)
Best trade:
83.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.03 EUR
Gross Profit:
610.95 EUR (71 087 pips)
Gross Loss:
-174.41 EUR (19 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (109.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.31 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
4.42%
Max deposit load:
5.82%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.43
Long Trades:
14 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
35 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.50
Expected Payoff:
8.91 EUR
Average Profit:
16.51 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.53 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-71.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.84 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
9.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
80.40 EUR (6.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.07% (80.40 EUR)
By Equity:
5.48% (60.25 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 498
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +83.97 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.04 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.84 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
SFM-Live
0.00 × 10
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.18 × 11
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.26 × 23
ICMarkets-Live14
0.57 × 83
Axi-US07-Live
0.57 × 7
Tickmill-Live08
0.64 × 25
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.68 × 219
ICMarkets-Live06
0.78 × 102
Exness-Real9
0.83 × 23
ICMarkets-Live15
1.00 × 49
TitanFX-04
1.00 × 13
TickmillEU-Live
1.16 × 320
86 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

EAGLE GOLD ECHO


EAGLE GOLD ECHO on MQL5 Market Click here.

ALL EXPERT on MQL5 Market Click here.


Signal Type: 100% Monitored AlgoTrading 

Recommended minimum balance: $100

Account leverage: 1:30 or above

Currency pairs: GOLD.

Remember that you are free to set an equity stop of your choice or follow our money management.



Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.


No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 16:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 17:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.03 10:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 16:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.27 13:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 13:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EAGLE GOLD ECHO
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
1.4K
EUR
11
100%
49
75%
4%
3.50
8.91
EUR
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.