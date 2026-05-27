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Saiful Arifin

SuperGold v6 XM 6000

Saiful Arifin
Saiful Arifin

Saiful Arifin

5 (1)
Free Signal Forex & Join Robot Forex Gratis Tanpa Sharing Profit.
info bisa di group telegram
https://t.me/freeEAbyPlatinumforex
caranya:
6 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 110%
XMGlobal-Real 42
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 160
Profit Trades:
1 018 (87.75%)
Loss Trades:
142 (12.24%)
Best trade:
315.00 USD
Worst trade:
-111.77 USD
Gross Profit:
7 835.96 USD (504 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 160.08 USD (290 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (114.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
434.91 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
30.39%
Max deposit load:
2.84%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.38
Long Trades:
1 158 (99.83%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.17%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
4.03 USD
Average Profit:
7.70 USD
Average Loss:
-22.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-304.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-304.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.38%
Annual Forecast:
138.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
201.45 USD
Maximal:
304.00 USD (7.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.45% (304.00 USD)
By Equity:
21.89% (1 220.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 1158
EURDKKmicro 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 4.7K
EURDKKmicro 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 215K
EURDKKmicro -900
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +315.00 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -304.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 42" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

spesial XAUUSD
No reviews
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 06:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.12 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 05:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SuperGold v6 XM 6000
30 USD per month
110%
0
0
USD
6.7K
USD
35
99%
1 160
87%
30%
2.47
4.03
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

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