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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DKW 69
Walter Joseph Dillard

DKW 69

Walter Joseph Dillard
Walter Joseph Dillard

Walter Joseph Dillard

1.6 (3)
I recruit top tier traders for hedge funds. This is a 100% free process to traders. You need a 6 month or longer track record here on MQL5. We seek returns of 2.5% a month or more within a 10% max drawdown. But, all is relative. So 5% a month within a 20% max drawdown is good too. The target doesn't
21 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
PureMGlobal-MT5
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
17 (80.95%)
Loss Trades:
4 (19.05%)
Best trade:
401.79 USD
Worst trade:
-286.31 USD
Gross Profit:
2 657.92 USD (1 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
-515.44 USD (208 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 776.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 776.12 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading activity:
0.09%
Max deposit load:
13.22%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
5.56
Long Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
5.16
Expected Payoff:
102.02 USD
Average Profit:
156.35 USD
Average Loss:
-128.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-366.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.13 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.88 USD
Maximal:
385.41 USD (0.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.64% (382.45 USD)
By Equity:
3.14% (1 820.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDpm 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDpm 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDpm 1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +401.79 USD
Worst trade: -286 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 776.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PureMGlobal-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 12:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 12:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 14:43
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.09 04:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 04:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 03:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 03:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 08:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.30 07:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.15 01:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.15 00:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.02 04:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.27 12:06
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.27 12:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DKW 69
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
60K
USD
10
0%
21
80%
0%
5.15
102.02
USD
3%
1:200
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