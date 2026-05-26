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Tri Wiono

An Gold

Tri Wiono
Tri Wiono

Tri Wiono

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 592%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
677
Profit Trades:
409 (60.41%)
Loss Trades:
268 (39.59%)
Best trade:
77.50 USD
Worst trade:
-167.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 947.01 USD (54 239 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 300.27 USD (25 980 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (51.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.25 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.91%
Max deposit load:
25.78%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
44 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
336 (49.63%)
Short Trades:
341 (50.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
4.76 USD
Average Loss:
-4.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-64.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
164.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.17 USD
Maximal:
306.19 USD (37.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.80% (305.87 USD)
By Equity:
19.74% (149.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 677
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 647
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 29K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.50 USD
Worst trade: -168 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.04 19:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 00:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 11:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 07:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 20:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 00:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 21:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 20:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 16:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 22:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 01:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 09:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 02:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
An Gold
30 USD per month
592%
0
0
USD
748
USD
11
99%
677
60%
1%
1.49
0.96
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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