SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Xauron Ea all strategy
Roberto Liguoro

Xauron Ea all strategy

Roberto Liguoro
Roberto Liguoro

Roberto Liguoro

5 (5)
I’m an algo-trader and MQL5 developer specializing in automated Gold breakout strategies. With over 10 years of experience in designing, testing, and optimizing Expert Advisors, I combine rigorous risk management and real-time market filtering to deliver robust, transparent trading solutions.
3 products 4 signals 1 topic 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 67%
FPMTrading-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
230 (80.13%)
Loss Trades:
57 (19.86%)
Best trade:
74.48 USD
Worst trade:
-244.14 USD
Gross Profit:
3 609.96 USD (43 440 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 941.65 USD (37 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (195.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
237.94 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.30%
Max deposit load:
11.26%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
137 (47.74%)
Short Trades:
150 (52.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
15.70 USD
Average Loss:
-51.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-394.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-394.58 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-13.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
704.76 USD (31.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.89% (704.76 USD)
By Equity:
6.25% (128.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.std 287
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.std 668
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.std 6.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.48 USD
Worst trade: -244 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -394.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.29 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 02:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 23:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 00:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 06:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 16:54
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 12:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xauron Ea all strategy
999 USD per month
67%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
22
100%
287
80%
0%
1.22
2.33
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.