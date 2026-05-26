- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
139 (55.60%)
Loss Trades:
111 (44.40%)
Best trade:
84.60 USD
Worst trade:
-33.38 USD
Gross Profit:
852.89 USD (40 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-509.05 USD (35 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (4.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
24.65%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.99
Long Trades:
135 (54.00%)
Short Trades:
115 (46.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.38 USD
Average Profit:
6.14 USD
Average Loss:
-4.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-86.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.35 USD
Maximal:
86.07 USD (7.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.56% (86.07 USD)
By Equity:
35.34% (392.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|146
|EURUSD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|212
|EURUSD
|132
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|3.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.60 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.00 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
Headway-Real
|1.45 × 176
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.70 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|3.01 × 308
|
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
|3.22 × 107
Logic EA locking Profit system ..
Monitor live account
MT4 : 458915
Password : Investor123
Server : Headway-Real
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
46 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
12
99%
250
55%
100%
1.67
1.38
USD
USD
35%
1:500