SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA BlueLagoon
Aris Widiastanto

EA BlueLagoon

Aris Widiastanto
Aris Widiastanto

Aris Widiastanto

Slow and steady. I'm not rush in trading.
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 46 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
139 (55.60%)
Loss Trades:
111 (44.40%)
Best trade:
84.60 USD
Worst trade:
-33.38 USD
Gross Profit:
852.89 USD (40 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-509.05 USD (35 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (4.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
24.65%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.99
Long Trades:
135 (54.00%)
Short Trades:
115 (46.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.38 USD
Average Profit:
6.14 USD
Average Loss:
-4.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-86.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.35 USD
Maximal:
86.07 USD (7.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.56% (86.07 USD)
By Equity:
35.34% (392.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 146
EURUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 212
EURUSD 132
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 3.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.60 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
Headway-Real
1.45 × 176
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.70 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
ICMarketsSC-Live17
3.01 × 308
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
3.22 × 107
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Logic EA locking Profit system ..

Monitor live account

MT4 : 458915

Password : Investor123

Server : Headway-Real

No reviews
2026.07.27 17:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.19 06:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 05:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.28 13:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.26 12:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 12:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.26 12:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA BlueLagoon
46 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
12
99%
250
55%
100%
1.67
1.38
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.