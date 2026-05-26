- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
38 (73.07%)
Loss Trades:
14 (26.92%)
Best trade:
73.66 USD
Worst trade:
-64.06 USD
Gross Profit:
565.70 USD (11 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247.76 USD (5 018 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (170.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.91 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
98.93%
Max deposit load:
3.43%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
17 (32.69%)
Short Trades:
35 (67.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
6.11 USD
Average Profit:
14.89 USD
Average Loss:
-17.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-67.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
75.73 USD (2.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.24% (75.73 USD)
By Equity:
15.12% (499.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|49
|USOILCash
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|320
|USOILCash
|-2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|6.8K
|USOILCash
|-20
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +73.66 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-04
|0.51 × 74
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.53 × 7481
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.66 × 17712
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 30
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|1.09 × 11
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|1.24 × 1314
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|2.05 × 95
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.00 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
|4.03 × 34
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|4.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|4.67 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live08
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|5.32 × 28
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|5.52 × 590
|
Exness-Real6
|5.74 × 360
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|6.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Live6
|6.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|8.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|8.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard2
|8.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
2
2.2K
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
12
100%
52
73%
99%
2.28
6.11
USD
USD
15%
1:500