The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge12 0.00 × 3 TitanFX-04 0.51 × 74 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.53 × 7481 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.66 × 17712 RoboForex-ECN 0.97 × 30 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 1 TradersWay-Live 2 1.09 × 11 TopFXSC-Live Server 1.24 × 1314 MonetaMarkets-Live01 2.05 × 95 Alpari-Pro.ECN 3.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 4.00 × 10 ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server 4.03 × 34 RoboForex-ECN-2 4.50 × 2 ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 4.67 × 9 Tickmill-Live08 5.00 × 1 Alpari-ECN1 5.32 × 28 FXCM-USDReal03 5.52 × 590 Exness-Real6 5.74 × 360 FxPro.com-Real07 6.00 × 2 Swissquote-Live6 6.38 × 8 RoboForex-Pro-3 8.00 × 6 RoboForex-ProCent 8.00 × 1 Alpari-Standard2 8.00 × 1 7 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor