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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sputnik Auto Aud
Igor Loza

Sputnik Auto Aud

Igor Loza
Igor Loza

Igor Loza

  • Трейдер at  Предпринематель
  • Ukraine
  • 650
5 (7)
https://t.me/+OmrsQTf1aB9kZmM6
6 signals 2 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
2 / 2.2K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
38 (73.07%)
Loss Trades:
14 (26.92%)
Best trade:
73.66 USD
Worst trade:
-64.06 USD
Gross Profit:
565.70 USD (11 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247.76 USD (5 018 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (170.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.91 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
98.93%
Max deposit load:
3.43%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
17 (32.69%)
Short Trades:
35 (67.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
6.11 USD
Average Profit:
14.89 USD
Average Loss:
-17.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-67.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
75.73 USD (2.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.24% (75.73 USD)
By Equity:
15.12% (499.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 49
USOILCash 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 320
USOILCash -2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 6.8K
USOILCash -20
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.66 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-04
0.51 × 74
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.53 × 7481
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 17712
RoboForex-ECN
0.97 × 30
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
1.09 × 11
TopFXSC-Live Server
1.24 × 1314
MonetaMarkets-Live01
2.05 × 95
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.00 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
4.03 × 34
RoboForex-ECN-2
4.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
4.67 × 9
Tickmill-Live08
5.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
5.32 × 28
FXCM-USDReal03
5.52 × 590
Exness-Real6
5.74 × 360
FxPro.com-Real07
6.00 × 2
Swissquote-Live6
6.38 × 8
RoboForex-Pro-3
8.00 × 6
RoboForex-ProCent
8.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard2
8.00 × 1
7 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 10:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 05:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.26 13:51
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 07:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 05:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 23:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.10 11:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.31 12:29
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.05.26 07:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.26 07:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sputnik Auto Aud
30 USD per month
11%
2
2.2K
USD
3.3K
USD
12
100%
52
73%
99%
2.28
6.11
USD
15%
1:500
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