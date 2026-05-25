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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trend X 003
Kai Guo Wu

Trend X 003

Kai Guo Wu
Kai Guo Wu

Kai Guo Wu

0 reviews
Reliability
84 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 600 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
MaxainGroup-Live
1:400
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 374
Profit Trades:
891 (64.84%)
Loss Trades:
483 (35.15%)
Best trade:
7 200.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 556.50 USD
Gross Profit:
418 593.53 USD (1 492 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-289 780.72 USD (534 879 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (18 431.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 933.90 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
30.78%
Max deposit load:
69.95%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
667 (48.54%)
Short Trades:
707 (51.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
93.75 USD
Average Profit:
469.80 USD
Average Loss:
-599.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-8 691.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 395.89 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-4.76%
Annual Forecast:
-57.78%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
165.63 USD
Maximal:
33 095.40 USD (18.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.23% (33 095.40 USD)
By Equity:
37.59% (24 601.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 1307
US30.ecn 20
XAGUSD.pro 14
BTCUSD 13
XTIUSD.pro 12
XBRUSD.pro 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 118K
US30.ecn -4.5K
XAGUSD.pro 4.1K
BTCUSD 6.4K
XTIUSD.pro -117
XBRUSD.pro 4.5K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 309K
US30.ecn -31K
XAGUSD.pro 1.5K
BTCUSD 674K
XTIUSD.pro 637
XBRUSD.pro 3.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 200.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 557 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +18 431.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 691.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 581 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 15:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 09:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.29 10:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 09:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 09:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 01:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 533 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 10:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 13:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.06 02:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 12:43
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.43% of days out of 519 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.04 04:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend X 003
600 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
66K
USD
84
41%
1 374
64%
31%
1.44
93.75
USD
38%
1:400
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