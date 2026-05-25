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Kai Guo Wu

Trend X 004

Kai Guo Wu
Kai Guo Wu

Kai Guo Wu

0 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 600 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
MaxainGroup-Live
1:400
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 008
Profit Trades:
654 (64.88%)
Loss Trades:
354 (35.12%)
Best trade:
7 176.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 552.50 USD
Gross Profit:
380 821.03 USD (1 266 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-261 576.73 USD (413 343 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (12 394.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 903.90 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
30.78%
Max deposit load:
78.79%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.10
Long Trades:
488 (48.41%)
Short Trades:
520 (51.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
118.30 USD
Average Profit:
582.30 USD
Average Loss:
-738.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-18 367.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 463.39 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.07%
Annual Forecast:
12.93%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 046.14 USD
Maximal:
29 095.40 USD (18.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.01% (29 095.40 USD)
By Equity:
34.34% (24 693.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 898
XAUUSD.ecn 23
US30.ecn 20
xauusd.pro 16
XAGUSD.pro 14
BTCUSD 13
XTIUSD.pro 12
XBRUSD.pro 8
XAUUSD.stp 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 108K
XAUUSD.ecn 1.5K
US30.ecn -5.7K
xauusd.pro 758
XAGUSD.pro 4.2K
BTCUSD 6.4K
XTIUSD.pro -82
XBRUSD.pro 4.5K
XAUUSD.stp -425
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 189K
XAUUSD.ecn 15K
US30.ecn -31K
xauusd.pro 769
XAGUSD.pro 1.5K
BTCUSD 673K
XTIUSD.pro 634
XBRUSD.pro 3.7K
XAUUSD.stp 773
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 176.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 553 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 394.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18 367.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.07 12:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 08:54
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of 439 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 15:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 09:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 01:58
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 401 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 17:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 4.75% of days out of 400 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 10:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 10:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 394 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 01:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 09:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 01:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend X 004
600 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
72K
USD
63
41%
1 008
64%
31%
1.45
118.30
USD
34%
1:400
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