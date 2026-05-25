- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 008
Profit Trades:
654 (64.88%)
Loss Trades:
354 (35.12%)
Best trade:
7 176.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 552.50 USD
Gross Profit:
380 821.03 USD (1 266 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-261 576.73 USD (413 343 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (12 394.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 903.90 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
30.78%
Max deposit load:
78.79%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.10
Long Trades:
488 (48.41%)
Short Trades:
520 (51.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
118.30 USD
Average Profit:
582.30 USD
Average Loss:
-738.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-18 367.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 463.39 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.07%
Annual Forecast:
12.93%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 046.14 USD
Maximal:
29 095.40 USD (18.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.01% (29 095.40 USD)
By Equity:
34.34% (24 693.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|898
|XAUUSD.ecn
|23
|US30.ecn
|20
|xauusd.pro
|16
|XAGUSD.pro
|14
|BTCUSD
|13
|XTIUSD.pro
|12
|XBRUSD.pro
|8
|XAUUSD.stp
|4
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|108K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|1.5K
|US30.ecn
|-5.7K
|xauusd.pro
|758
|XAGUSD.pro
|4.2K
|BTCUSD
|6.4K
|XTIUSD.pro
|-82
|XBRUSD.pro
|4.5K
|XAUUSD.stp
|-425
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|189K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|15K
|US30.ecn
|-31K
|xauusd.pro
|769
|XAGUSD.pro
|1.5K
|BTCUSD
|673K
|XTIUSD.pro
|634
|XBRUSD.pro
|3.7K
|XAUUSD.stp
|773
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 176.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 553 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 394.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18 367.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
600 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
72K
USD
USD
63
41%
1 008
64%
31%
1.45
118.30
USD
USD
34%
1:400