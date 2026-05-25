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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Swiss Opal
Reynor Buenaflor

Swiss Opal

Reynor Buenaflor
Reynor Buenaflor

Reynor Buenaflor

2 comments
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 089
Profit Trades:
640 (58.76%)
Loss Trades:
449 (41.23%)
Best trade:
1 848.80 USD
Worst trade:
-724.60 USD
Gross Profit:
13 172.34 USD (208 897 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 556.23 USD (245 460 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (74.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 848.80 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.13%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
202
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
548 (50.32%)
Short Trades:
541 (49.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.35 USD
Average Profit:
20.58 USD
Average Loss:
-30.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 918.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 918.40 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Annual Forecast:
13.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 918.40 USD
Maximal:
1 918.40 USD (18.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.55% (1 918.40 USD)
By Equity:
25.55% (2 925.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 995
XAUUSD 53
AUDUSD 28
USDCHF 11
GBPUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 1.5K
XAUUSD -1.7K
AUDUSD 23
USDCHF 9
GBPUSD -260
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -20K
XAUUSD -17K
AUDUSD 611
USDCHF 30
GBPUSD -258
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 848.80 USD
Worst trade: -725 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 918.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.50 × 10
RoboForex-ECN-3
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
3.58 × 33
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Mean reversal trading of GBPJPY
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.18 13:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.18 13:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 05:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.17 05:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.13 08:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.25 09:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 04:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 15:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.75% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 01:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.25 15:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Swiss Opal
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
26
99%
1 089
58%
100%
0.97
-0.35
USD
26%
1:500
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