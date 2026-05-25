- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
6 (14.28%)
Loss Trades:
36 (85.71%)
Best trade:
145.24 EUR
Worst trade:
-97.60 EUR
Gross Profit:
210.17 EUR (17 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-718.75 EUR (457 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (173.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.34 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
80.21%
Max deposit load:
13.24%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
23 (54.76%)
Short Trades:
19 (45.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.29
Expected Payoff:
-12.11 EUR
Average Profit:
35.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.97 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-431.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-431.95 EUR (17)
Monthly growth:
-2.07%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
508.58 EUR
Maximal:
633.29 EUR (10.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.90% (633.29 EUR)
By Equity:
1.51% (121.22 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUS200
|6
|USDMXN.r
|5
|GER40
|3
|UK100
|3
|EURSEK.r
|2
|AUDSGD.r
|2
|FRA40
|2
|CHFJPY.r
|1
|NZDJPY.r
|1
|CHFSGD.r
|1
|EURCAD.r
|1
|USDPLN.r
|1
|XAUAUD.r
|1
|USDNOK.r
|1
|US100
|1
|USDSEK.r
|1
|EURZAR.r
|1
|USDBRL.r
|1
|TAIWAN
|1
|JP225
|1
|USDJPY.r
|1
|USDZAR.r
|1
|GBPNZD.r
|1
|NZDUSD.r
|1
|US30
|1
|USDSGD.r
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUS200
|-45
|USDMXN.r
|3
|GER40
|-40
|UK100
|-23
|EURSEK.r
|-14
|AUDSGD.r
|-21
|FRA40
|-25
|CHFJPY.r
|-12
|NZDJPY.r
|-10
|CHFSGD.r
|-14
|EURCAD.r
|-24
|USDPLN.r
|-80
|XAUAUD.r
|-54
|USDNOK.r
|-13
|US100
|-14
|USDSEK.r
|-13
|EURZAR.r
|-48
|USDBRL.r
|-52
|TAIWAN
|20
|JP225
|-14
|USDJPY.r
|-11
|USDZAR.r
|-18
|GBPNZD.r
|-22
|NZDUSD.r
|-12
|US30
|-13
|USDSGD.r
|-10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUS200
|-16K
|USDMXN.r
|-4.6K
|GER40
|-83K
|UK100
|-28K
|EURSEK.r
|-6.3K
|AUDSGD.r
|-287
|FRA40
|-28K
|CHFJPY.r
|-478
|NZDJPY.r
|-192
|CHFSGD.r
|-260
|EURCAD.r
|-200
|USDPLN.r
|-1.8K
|XAUAUD.r
|-3.9K
|USDNOK.r
|-3K
|US100
|-72K
|USDSEK.r
|-5.9K
|EURZAR.r
|-8.4K
|USDBRL.r
|-6.1K
|TAIWAN
|4.3K
|JP225
|-100K
|USDJPY.r
|-115
|USDZAR.r
|-10K
|GBPNZD.r
|-1.2K
|NZDUSD.r
|-132
|US30
|-65K
|USDSGD.r
|-86
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +145.24 EUR
Worst trade: -98 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -431.95 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
HaloMulti is a fully automated multi-symbol trend-following EA running
simultaneously across a diversified portfolio of FX and index instruments. It
uses a multi-timeframe framework to identify trend direction and filters
entries by volatility, spread quality, and momentum conditions. Position
sizing is risk-based, scaled to account equity, with each trade allocated a
defined R value. Stops are managed dynamically and adjusted as the trade
develops. The system includes partial-close logic to reduce exposure on
extended moves. It is designed to run continuously, handling session
open/close transitions and quote-only periods automatically. No manual
intervention is required during operation.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
EUR
EUR
12
89%
42
14%
80%
0.29
-12.11
EUR
EUR
10%
1:50