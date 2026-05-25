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CTM Capital

HaloMulti Trader

CTM Capital
CTM Capital

CTM Capital

Trading since 2003. Irish in France.
1 topic 6 comments
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -8%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
6 (14.28%)
Loss Trades:
36 (85.71%)
Best trade:
145.24 EUR
Worst trade:
-97.60 EUR
Gross Profit:
210.17 EUR (17 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-718.75 EUR (457 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (173.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.34 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.36
Trading activity:
80.21%
Max deposit load:
13.24%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
23 (54.76%)
Short Trades:
19 (45.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.29
Expected Payoff:
-12.11 EUR
Average Profit:
35.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.97 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-431.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-431.95 EUR (17)
Monthly growth:
-2.07%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
508.58 EUR
Maximal:
633.29 EUR (10.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.90% (633.29 EUR)
By Equity:
1.51% (121.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUS200 6
USDMXN.r 5
GER40 3
UK100 3
EURSEK.r 2
AUDSGD.r 2
FRA40 2
CHFJPY.r 1
NZDJPY.r 1
CHFSGD.r 1
EURCAD.r 1
USDPLN.r 1
XAUAUD.r 1
USDNOK.r 1
US100 1
USDSEK.r 1
EURZAR.r 1
USDBRL.r 1
TAIWAN 1
JP225 1
USDJPY.r 1
USDZAR.r 1
GBPNZD.r 1
NZDUSD.r 1
US30 1
USDSGD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUS200 -45
USDMXN.r 3
GER40 -40
UK100 -23
EURSEK.r -14
AUDSGD.r -21
FRA40 -25
CHFJPY.r -12
NZDJPY.r -10
CHFSGD.r -14
EURCAD.r -24
USDPLN.r -80
XAUAUD.r -54
USDNOK.r -13
US100 -14
USDSEK.r -13
EURZAR.r -48
USDBRL.r -52
TAIWAN 20
JP225 -14
USDJPY.r -11
USDZAR.r -18
GBPNZD.r -22
NZDUSD.r -12
US30 -13
USDSGD.r -10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUS200 -16K
USDMXN.r -4.6K
GER40 -83K
UK100 -28K
EURSEK.r -6.3K
AUDSGD.r -287
FRA40 -28K
CHFJPY.r -478
NZDJPY.r -192
CHFSGD.r -260
EURCAD.r -200
USDPLN.r -1.8K
XAUAUD.r -3.9K
USDNOK.r -3K
US100 -72K
USDSEK.r -5.9K
EURZAR.r -8.4K
USDBRL.r -6.1K
TAIWAN 4.3K
JP225 -100K
USDJPY.r -115
USDZAR.r -10K
GBPNZD.r -1.2K
NZDUSD.r -132
US30 -65K
USDSGD.r -86
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +145.24 EUR
Worst trade: -98 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -431.95 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
HaloMulti is a fully automated multi-symbol trend-following EA running
  simultaneously across a diversified portfolio of FX and index instruments. It
  uses a multi-timeframe framework to identify trend direction and filters
  entries by volatility, spread quality, and momentum conditions. Position
  sizing is risk-based, scaled to account equity, with each trade allocated a
  defined R value. Stops are managed dynamically and adjusted as the trade
  develops. The system includes partial-close logic to reduce exposure on
  extended moves. It is designed to run continuously, handling session
  open/close transitions and quote-only periods automatically. No manual
  intervention is required during operation.

No reviews
2026.07.20 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 10:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 01:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.30 00:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.04 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 08:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 21:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.25 12:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.25 12:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HaloMulti Trader
50 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
6K
EUR
12
89%
42
14%
80%
0.29
-12.11
EUR
10%
1:50
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