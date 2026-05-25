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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HAYYAKALLAH 5
Irianto Irianto

HAYYAKALLAH 5

Irianto Irianto
Irianto Irianto

Irianto Irianto

0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -58%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
420
Profit Trades:
345 (82.14%)
Loss Trades:
75 (17.86%)
Best trade:
208.60 USD
Worst trade:
-188.40 USD
Gross Profit:
3 748.01 USD (194 604 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 706.39 USD (155 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (1 434.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 434.90 USD (162)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
23.26%
Max deposit load:
67.86%
Latest trade:
23 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
326 (77.62%)
Short Trades:
94 (22.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
10.86 USD
Average Loss:
-49.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-843.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 110.50 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-70.99%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
899.67 USD
Maximal:
1 555.12 USD (33.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.48% (1 555.12 USD)
By Equity:
70.83% (1 417.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 419
USDJPYr 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 41
USDJPYr 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 39K
USDJPYr 13
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +208.60 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 162
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 434.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -843.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Using EA with TP and SL. strategy is pivot support and resistance
No reviews
2026.08.04 11:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.26 14:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 17:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 13:11
High current drawdown in 61% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.09 04:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 03:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 09:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 05:41
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 04:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 02:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 01:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.06 01:03
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 00:03
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 06:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HAYYAKALLAH 5
30 USD per month
-58%
0
0
USD
1
USD
8
1%
420
82%
23%
1.01
0.10
USD
77%
1:500
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