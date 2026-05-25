SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Hunters04
Kai Guo Wu

Hunters04

Kai Guo Wu
Kai Guo Wu

Kai Guo Wu

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1999 USD per month
growth since 2026 94%
OEXNLimited-Asia
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
502
Profit Trades:
322 (64.14%)
Loss Trades:
180 (35.86%)
Best trade:
14 536.00 USD
Worst trade:
-11 767.60 USD
Gross Profit:
566 848.62 USD (330 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-426 220.08 USD (255 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (11 985.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53 881.20 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
32.12%
Max deposit load:
53.37%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.23
Long Trades:
177 (35.26%)
Short Trades:
325 (64.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
280.14 USD
Average Profit:
1 760.40 USD
Average Loss:
-2 367.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-15 638.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48 152.00 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
5.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
62 998.95 USD (18.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.99% (41 357.20 USD)
By Equity:
27.84% (64 022.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 464
XAGUSD. 18
WS30M. 18
USOIL. 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 155K
XAGUSD. 361
WS30M. -14K
USOIL. -490
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 82K
XAGUSD. -829
WS30M. -2.8K
USOIL. -2.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14 536.00 USD
Worst trade: -11 768 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 985.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 638.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OEXNLimited-Asia" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 07:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 08:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 08:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 09:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 10:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 01:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 09:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 02:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 01:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 23:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.25 08:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.25 08:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hunters04
1999 USD per month
94%
0
0
USD
291K
USD
12
0%
502
64%
32%
1.32
280.14
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.