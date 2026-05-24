- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
0.00 EUR
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
35.13%
Max deposit load:
9.06%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 EUR
Average Profit:
0.00 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
3.84% (249.84 EUR)
Distribution
No data
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Afterprime-Ltd" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The signal is trading a proprietary expert advisor based on a mean reversion strategy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
9.7K
EUR
EUR
0
0%
0
0%
35%
n/a
0.00
EUR
EUR
4%
1:200