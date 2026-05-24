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Zhong You Liang

EastMonkey

Zhong You Liang
Zhong You Liang

Zhong You Liang

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 43%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
488
Profit Trades:
313 (64.13%)
Loss Trades:
175 (35.86%)
Best trade:
141.90 USD
Worst trade:
-54.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 749.72 USD (103 940 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 463.08 USD (102 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (70.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
182.64 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
94.26%
Max deposit load:
22.51%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
260 (53.28%)
Short Trades:
228 (46.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
2.64 USD
Average Profit:
8.79 USD
Average Loss:
-8.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-263.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-263.28 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
16.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.90 USD
Maximal:
314.42 USD (7.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.37% (314.42 USD)
By Equity:
50.86% (2 079.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 53
NZDCAD 47
AUDCAD 36
NZDUSD 36
EURGBP 31
GBPCAD 31
AUDJPY 26
EURNZD 25
USDCHF 23
AUDUSD 22
NZDCHF 22
GBPUSD 17
CHFJPY 15
CADJPY 14
AUDCHF 13
USDJPY 13
EURJPY 12
EURUSD 12
GBPAUD 12
CADCHF 10
EURAUD 7
USDCAD 7
GBPCHF 3
EURCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 75
NZDCAD 109
AUDCAD 72
NZDUSD 113
EURGBP 96
GBPCAD 88
AUDJPY 47
EURNZD 95
USDCHF 93
AUDUSD 50
NZDCHF -39
GBPUSD 116
CHFJPY 83
CADJPY 128
AUDCHF 22
USDJPY -117
EURJPY 126
EURUSD 56
GBPAUD 17
CADCHF 21
EURAUD 15
USDCAD 10
GBPCHF 10
EURCAD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -4.8K
NZDCAD 4.1K
AUDCAD 3.6K
NZDUSD 1.1K
EURGBP 1.7K
GBPCAD 5.4K
AUDJPY -630
EURNZD -4K
USDCHF 2.4K
AUDUSD 1.4K
NZDCHF -5.2K
GBPUSD 5K
CHFJPY -848
CADJPY -2.4K
AUDCHF 1.2K
USDJPY -12K
EURJPY -1.4K
EURUSD 2.1K
GBPAUD 1.4K
CADCHF 933
EURAUD 2.2K
USDCAD -381
GBPCHF 792
EURCAD 73
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +141.90 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -263.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.47 × 34
Exness-Real17
0.48 × 466
RoboForex-ECN
0.48 × 785
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.57 × 289
ThreeTrader-Live
0.57 × 274
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.74 × 27
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.76 × 17
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.79 × 148
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.98 × 187
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This multi-currency pair quantitative strategy integrates hedging and grid trading logic: it offsets unilateral market risks through hedging with multiple currency pairs, relies on grid trading to automatically harvest price differences within a range, and sets clear stop-loss thresholds for each position. After more than a year of real-account testing, the strategy has significantly reduced net value fluctuations and consistently yielded steady profits, making it suitable for investors seeking low-volatility and stable returns.
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 01:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.09 11:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.25 14:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.01 14:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.27 04:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 03:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.26 08:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 08:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.24 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.24 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.24 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EastMonkey
50 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
4.3K
USD
11
100%
488
64%
94%
1.87
2.64
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

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