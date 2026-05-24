- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
488
Profit Trades:
313 (64.13%)
Loss Trades:
175 (35.86%)
Best trade:
141.90 USD
Worst trade:
-54.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 749.72 USD (103 940 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 463.08 USD (102 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (70.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
182.64 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
94.26%
Max deposit load:
22.51%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
260 (53.28%)
Short Trades:
228 (46.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
2.64 USD
Average Profit:
8.79 USD
Average Loss:
-8.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-263.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-263.28 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
16.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.90 USD
Maximal:
314.42 USD (7.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.37% (314.42 USD)
By Equity:
50.86% (2 079.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|53
|NZDCAD
|47
|AUDCAD
|36
|NZDUSD
|36
|EURGBP
|31
|GBPCAD
|31
|AUDJPY
|26
|EURNZD
|25
|USDCHF
|23
|AUDUSD
|22
|NZDCHF
|22
|GBPUSD
|17
|CHFJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|14
|AUDCHF
|13
|USDJPY
|13
|EURJPY
|12
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPAUD
|12
|CADCHF
|10
|EURAUD
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|GBPCHF
|3
|EURCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|75
|NZDCAD
|109
|AUDCAD
|72
|NZDUSD
|113
|EURGBP
|96
|GBPCAD
|88
|AUDJPY
|47
|EURNZD
|95
|USDCHF
|93
|AUDUSD
|50
|NZDCHF
|-39
|GBPUSD
|116
|CHFJPY
|83
|CADJPY
|128
|AUDCHF
|22
|USDJPY
|-117
|EURJPY
|126
|EURUSD
|56
|GBPAUD
|17
|CADCHF
|21
|EURAUD
|15
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPCHF
|10
|EURCAD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-4.8K
|NZDCAD
|4.1K
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|1.7K
|GBPCAD
|5.4K
|AUDJPY
|-630
|EURNZD
|-4K
|USDCHF
|2.4K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|NZDCHF
|-5.2K
|GBPUSD
|5K
|CHFJPY
|-848
|CADJPY
|-2.4K
|AUDCHF
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|-12K
|EURJPY
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|CADCHF
|933
|EURAUD
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|-381
|GBPCHF
|792
|EURCAD
|73
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +141.90 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -263.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.47 × 34
|
Exness-Real17
|0.48 × 466
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.48 × 785
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.57 × 289
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.57 × 274
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.74 × 27
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.76 × 17
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.79 × 148
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.98 × 187
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
This multi-currency pair quantitative strategy integrates hedging and grid trading logic: it offsets unilateral market risks through hedging with multiple currency pairs, relies on grid trading to automatically harvest price differences within a range, and sets clear stop-loss thresholds for each position. After more than a year of real-account testing, the strategy has significantly reduced net value fluctuations and consistently yielded steady profits, making it suitable for investors seeking low-volatility and stable returns.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
11
100%
488
64%
94%
1.87
2.64
USD
USD
51%
1:500