- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
443 (73.22%)
Loss Trades:
162 (26.78%)
Best trade:
107.91 EUR
Worst trade:
-38.01 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 667.37 EUR (170 066 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 113.81 EUR (125 216 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (20.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.58 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.99%
Max deposit load:
2.92%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.50
Long Trades:
320 (52.89%)
Short Trades:
285 (47.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.91 EUR
Average Profit:
3.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.88 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-44.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.06 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
11.48%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 EUR
Maximal:
158.16 EUR (4.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.82% (157.24 EUR)
By Equity:
8.77% (279.52 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|385
|AUDCAD
|119
|XAUUSD
|96
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|360
|AUDCAD
|102
|XAUUSD
|210
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPAUD
|-43
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|6.5K
|XAUUSD
|22K
|EURAUD
|126
|GBPAUD
|-2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +107.91 EUR
Worst trade: -38 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.99 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.33 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.90 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.39 × 162
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
5000 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
3.6K
EUR
EUR
11
99%
605
73%
98%
1.49
0.91
EUR
EUR
9%
1:500