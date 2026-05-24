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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Comdoll EA
Kerwyn Quasie Cox

Comdoll EA

Kerwyn Quasie Cox
Kerwyn Quasie Cox

Kerwyn Quasie Cox

1 topic 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
443 (73.22%)
Loss Trades:
162 (26.78%)
Best trade:
107.91 EUR
Worst trade:
-38.01 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 667.37 EUR (170 066 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 113.81 EUR (125 216 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (20.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.58 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.99%
Max deposit load:
2.92%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.50
Long Trades:
320 (52.89%)
Short Trades:
285 (47.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.91 EUR
Average Profit:
3.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.88 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-44.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.06 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
11.48%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 EUR
Maximal:
158.16 EUR (4.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.82% (157.24 EUR)
By Equity:
8.77% (279.52 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 385
AUDCAD 119
XAUUSD 96
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 360
AUDCAD 102
XAUUSD 210
EURAUD 2
GBPAUD -43
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 18K
AUDCAD 6.5K
XAUUSD 22K
EURAUD 126
GBPAUD -2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.91 EUR
Worst trade: -38 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.99 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.33 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.90 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 01:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 18:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 14:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 13:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 20:07
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 19:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 02:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 16:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 08:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 07:33
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 05:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 20:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 12:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Comdoll EA
5000 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
3.6K
EUR
11
99%
605
73%
98%
1.49
0.91
EUR
9%
1:500
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