- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
415
Profit Trades:
247 (59.51%)
Loss Trades:
168 (40.48%)
Best trade:
388.11 USD
Worst trade:
-511.77 USD
Gross Profit:
3 513.32 USD (319 698 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 176.56 USD (372 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (116.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
423.24 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
29.14%
Max deposit load:
31.63%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
235 (56.63%)
Short Trades:
180 (43.37%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.60 USD
Average Profit:
14.22 USD
Average Loss:
-24.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-238.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 022.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.61%
Annual Forecast:
68.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 124.88 USD
Maximal:
1 597.10 USD (29.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.37% (1 594.22 USD)
By Equity:
21.16% (694.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|361
|USTEC
|40
|QCOM.NAS-24
|5
|ORCL.NYSE
|4
|ORCL.NYSE-24
|4
|LITE.NAS
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-269
|USTEC
|-245
|QCOM.NAS-24
|-366
|ORCL.NYSE
|498
|ORCL.NYSE-24
|-295
|LITE.NAS
|14
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|USTEC
|-31K
|QCOM.NAS-24
|-13K
|ORCL.NYSE
|4.8K
|ORCL.NYSE-24
|-4.6K
|LITE.NAS
|14K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +388.11 USD
Worst trade: -512 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
6666666
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
14
0%
415
59%
29%
0.84
-1.60
USD
USD
38%
1:500