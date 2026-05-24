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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD GOLDVIP666
Mei Feng Zhang

XAUUSD GOLDVIP666

Mei Feng Zhang
Mei Feng Zhang

Mei Feng Zhang

0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -16%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
415
Profit Trades:
247 (59.51%)
Loss Trades:
168 (40.48%)
Best trade:
388.11 USD
Worst trade:
-511.77 USD
Gross Profit:
3 513.32 USD (319 698 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 176.56 USD (372 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (116.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
423.24 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
29.14%
Max deposit load:
31.63%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
235 (56.63%)
Short Trades:
180 (43.37%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.60 USD
Average Profit:
14.22 USD
Average Loss:
-24.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-238.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 022.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.61%
Annual Forecast:
68.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 124.88 USD
Maximal:
1 597.10 USD (29.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.37% (1 594.22 USD)
By Equity:
21.16% (694.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 361
USTEC 40
QCOM.NAS-24 5
ORCL.NYSE 4
ORCL.NYSE-24 4
LITE.NAS 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -269
USTEC -245
QCOM.NAS-24 -366
ORCL.NYSE 498
ORCL.NYSE-24 -295
LITE.NAS 14
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -22K
USTEC -31K
QCOM.NAS-24 -13K
ORCL.NYSE 4.8K
ORCL.NYSE-24 -4.6K
LITE.NAS 14K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +388.11 USD
Worst trade: -512 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
6666666
No reviews
2026.08.03 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 13:51
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 13:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 16:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 03:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.28 03:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 06:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 17:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.04 15:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.04 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.02 06:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 15:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 11:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.24 11:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD GOLDVIP666
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
14
0%
415
59%
29%
0.84
-1.60
USD
38%
1:500
Copy

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