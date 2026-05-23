- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
343
Profit Trades:
281 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
62 (18.08%)
Best trade:
47.91 USD
Worst trade:
-32.98 USD
Gross Profit:
1 462.53 USD (146 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-729.38 USD (72 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (202.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
202.52 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
3.84%
Max deposit load:
31.76%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
150 (43.73%)
Short Trades:
193 (56.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
5.20 USD
Average Loss:
-11.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-100.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.17 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
32.04%
Annual Forecast:
388.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
228.05 USD (22.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.03% (136.99 USD)
By Equity:
73.94% (237.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|343
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|733
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|73K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.91 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +202.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
My strategy focuses on precision rather than frequent trading, waiting patiently for high-probability setups.
Trades are executed only after detailed, multi-layered market analysis confirms strong entry conditions.
The approach prioritizes quality, controlled risk, and disciplined decision-making over market noise.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
65 USD per month
753%
0
0
USD
USD
472
USD
USD
16
100%
343
81%
4%
2.00
2.14
USD
USD
74%
1:500