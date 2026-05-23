SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gandoza Pro Trader Ultima
Amine Lila

Gandoza Pro Trader Ultima

Amine Lila
Amine Lila

Amine Lila

3 (2)
Experienced trader focused on disciplined strategies, risk management, and consistent performance in the financial markets.
3 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 65 USD per month
growth since 2026 753%
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
343
Profit Trades:
281 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
62 (18.08%)
Best trade:
47.91 USD
Worst trade:
-32.98 USD
Gross Profit:
1 462.53 USD (146 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-729.38 USD (72 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (202.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
202.52 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
3.84%
Max deposit load:
31.76%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
150 (43.73%)
Short Trades:
193 (56.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
5.20 USD
Average Loss:
-11.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-100.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.17 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
32.04%
Annual Forecast:
388.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
228.05 USD (22.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.03% (136.99 USD)
By Equity:
73.94% (237.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 343
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 733
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 73K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.91 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +202.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
6.55 × 58
BlackBullMarkets-Live
7.64 × 11
Pepperstone-Edge12
8.15 × 13
RoboForex-Pro-2
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
29.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
My strategy focuses on precision rather than frequent trading, waiting patiently for high-probability setups.
Trades are executed only after detailed, multi-layered market analysis confirms strong entry conditions.

The approach prioritizes quality, controlled risk, and disciplined decision-making over market noise.

If you’re getting good results, I’d really appreciate you leaving a review. And if you ever have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out—I’m always here to help.
No reviews
2026.07.30 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 07:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.05 14:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 23:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.29 16:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.05.25 12:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.24 22:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.24 22:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.23 22:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gandoza Pro Trader Ultima
65 USD per month
753%
0
0
USD
472
USD
16
100%
343
81%
4%
2.00
2.14
USD
74%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.