- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
221
Profit Trades:
169 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
52 (23.53%)
Best trade:
150.74 USD
Worst trade:
-92.19 USD
Gross Profit:
2 596.23 USD (125 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 488.58 USD (71 480 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (406.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
406.46 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
10.80%
Max deposit load:
11.51%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
103 (46.61%)
Short Trades:
118 (53.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
5.01 USD
Average Profit:
15.36 USD
Average Loss:
-28.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-338.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-338.84 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-11.12%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.11 USD
Maximal:
579.92 USD (17.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.45% (578.32 USD)
By Equity:
17.74% (257.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|221
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +150.74 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +406.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.92 × 37
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|6.92 × 48
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|8.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|16.00 × 794
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|19.47 × 111
|
VantageMarkets-Live 15
|20.76 × 62
|
RoboForex-ECN
|27.93 × 138
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
82%
1
1.6K
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
11
98%
221
76%
11%
1.74
5.01
USD
USD
34%
1:500