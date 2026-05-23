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Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid MSC Vantage

Nuttapon Maneechote
Nuttapon Maneechote

Nuttapon Maneechote

เราคือทีมเทรดเดอร์ในตลาด Forex และ Cryptocurrency
พัฒนา Expert Advisor (EA) มากกว่า 100 ระบบ
และเปิดให้บริการ CopyTrade มากกว่า 35 พอร์ตจริง
💡 จุดเด่นของระบบ
• ใช้ Multi-EA Portfolio เพื่อกระจายความเสี่ยง
• ระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ 100% ไม่มีอารมณ์
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
1 / 1.6K USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 82%
VantageMarkets-Live 15
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
221
Profit Trades:
169 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
52 (23.53%)
Best trade:
150.74 USD
Worst trade:
-92.19 USD
Gross Profit:
2 596.23 USD (125 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 488.58 USD (71 480 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (406.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
406.46 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
10.80%
Max deposit load:
11.51%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
103 (46.61%)
Short Trades:
118 (53.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
5.01 USD
Average Profit:
15.36 USD
Average Loss:
-28.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-338.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-338.84 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-11.12%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.11 USD
Maximal:
579.92 USD (17.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.45% (578.32 USD)
By Equity:
17.74% (257.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 221
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +150.74 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +406.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.92 × 37
VantageInternational-Live 7
6.92 × 48
VantageMarkets-Live 19
8.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real37
16.00 × 794
VantageInternational-Live 15
19.47 × 111
VantageMarkets-Live 15
20.76 × 62
RoboForex-ECN
27.93 × 138
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 19:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 04:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 00:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 07:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 06:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 01:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 01:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 00:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 04:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 03:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 12:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 02:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cryptowanlanid MSC Vantage
99 USD per month
82%
1
1.6K
USD
1.5K
USD
11
98%
221
76%
11%
1.74
5.01
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.