The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2.92 × 37 VantageInternational-Live 7 6.92 × 48 VantageMarkets-Live 19 8.91 × 11 Exness-MT5Real37 16.00 × 794 VantageInternational-Live 15 19.47 × 111 VantageMarkets-Live 15 20.76 × 62 RoboForex-ECN 27.93 × 138 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor