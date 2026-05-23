The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real3 0.00 × 5 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real8 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real34 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 0.50 × 24 Exness-MT5Real39 3.65 × 23 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor