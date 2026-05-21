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Sylvio Doelling

SylleTrade

Sylvio Doelling
Sylvio Doelling

Sylvio Doelling

0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
TMFinancials-Server
1:30
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
845
Profit Trades:
577 (68.28%)
Loss Trades:
268 (31.72%)
Best trade:
131.56 USD
Worst trade:
-186.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 035.03 USD (1 605 868 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 890.13 USD (314 987 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (188.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
466.54 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
8.24%
Max deposit load:
35.74%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
434 (51.36%)
Short Trades:
411 (48.64%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.01 USD
Average Profit:
12.19 USD
Average Loss:
-29.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-695.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-695.79 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-8.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
855.10 USD
Maximal:
1 364.12 USD (46.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.26% (1 363.13 USD)
By Equity:
6.60% (784.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 837
USDCHF.f 1
EURGBP.f 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f -655
USDCHF.f -2
EURGBP.f -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 5.9K
USDCHF.f -21
EURGBP.f -12
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +131.56 USD
Worst trade: -186 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -695.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.31 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 14:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 19:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.21 19:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SylleTrade
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
25
0%
845
68%
8%
0.89
-1.01
USD
11%
1:30
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