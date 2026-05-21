- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
160 (74.41%)
Loss Trades:
55 (25.58%)
Best trade:
35.25 USD
Worst trade:
-41.30 USD
Gross Profit:
811.98 USD (58 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.80 USD (22 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (53.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
58.26%
Max deposit load:
2.29%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.00
Long Trades:
69 (32.09%)
Short Trades:
146 (67.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
2.12 USD
Average Profit:
5.07 USD
Average Loss:
-6.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-114.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.17 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
39.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.57 USD
Maximal:
114.17 USD (11.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.26% (114.17 USD)
By Equity:
4.32% (61.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|84
|EURCAD
|52
|AUDNZD
|47
|EURGBP
|31
|AUDUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|279
|EURCAD
|78
|AUDNZD
|57
|EURGBP
|37
|AUDUSD
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|21K
|EURCAD
|6.5K
|AUDNZD
|5.7K
|EURGBP
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|506
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.25 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.27 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.51 × 423
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.65 × 98
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.76 × 1055
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.90 × 21
|
AMarkets-Real
|1.05 × 22
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|1.18 × 11
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.41 × 61
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|1.52 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.67 × 115
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.00 × 3
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|2.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
77
99%
215
74%
58%
2.28
2.12
USD
USD
11%
1:300