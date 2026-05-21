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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ROBO 41
Dmitrii Urakov

ROBO 41

Dmitrii Urakov
Dmitrii Urakov

Dmitrii Urakov

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
77 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
160 (74.41%)
Loss Trades:
55 (25.58%)
Best trade:
35.25 USD
Worst trade:
-41.30 USD
Gross Profit:
811.98 USD (58 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.80 USD (22 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (53.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
58.26%
Max deposit load:
2.29%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.00
Long Trades:
69 (32.09%)
Short Trades:
146 (67.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
2.12 USD
Average Profit:
5.07 USD
Average Loss:
-6.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-114.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.17 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
39.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.57 USD
Maximal:
114.17 USD (11.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.26% (114.17 USD)
By Equity:
4.32% (61.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 84
EURCAD 52
AUDNZD 47
EURGBP 31
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 279
EURCAD 78
AUDNZD 57
EURGBP 37
AUDUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 21K
EURCAD 6.5K
AUDNZD 5.7K
EURGBP 1.8K
AUDUSD 506
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.25 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.27 × 22
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 6
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0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 6
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.51 × 423
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.65 × 98
GerchikCo-Live
0.75 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.76 × 1055
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.90 × 21
AMarkets-Real
1.05 × 22
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
1.18 × 11
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.41 × 61
FXChoice-Pro Live
1.52 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.67 × 115
FXCL-Main2
2.00 × 3
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
2.00 × 2
24 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.19 01:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 09:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.26 13:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.24 15:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ROBO 41
35 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
77
99%
215
74%
58%
2.28
2.12
USD
11%
1:300
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