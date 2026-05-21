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Dilwyn Tng

Quant Lattice Steady LowR

Dilwyn Tng
Dilwyn Tng

Dilwyn Tng

4.8 (972)
✈️My Telegram: @P5EAfx
🌸中文的朋友，萊： silane
🍊中文的朋友，微信： silane32
I sell my products in MQL5.com only. I do not have affilate helping me to sell my products.
If someone offer you my product in telegram/whatsapp/chats/social media, that is NOT me.
16 products 11 signals 7 topics 16 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
79 (84.94%)
Loss Trades:
14 (15.05%)
Best trade:
10.37 USD
Worst trade:
-8.65 USD
Gross Profit:
145.87 USD (11 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.86 USD (8 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (15.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
1.99%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
49 (52.69%)
Short Trades:
44 (47.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
1.85 USD
Average Loss:
-5.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.55%
Annual Forecast:
30.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.50 USD
Maximal:
16.13 USD (3.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.06% (15.99 USD)
By Equity:
9.17% (49.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 93
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.37 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.27 × 11
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.67 × 6
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.80 × 71
Headway-Real
1.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.29 × 21
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.67 × 641
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.73 × 1456
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.50 × 4
Tickmill-Live
3.54 × 57
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.66 × 313
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
Coinexx-Live
4.45 × 11
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
38 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 06:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.06 18:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.22 13:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.21 12:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.21 12:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quant Lattice Steady LowR
999 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
569
USD
13
100%
93
84%
99%
1.89
0.74
USD
9%
1:500
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