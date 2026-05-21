- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
79 (84.94%)
Loss Trades:
14 (15.05%)
Best trade:
10.37 USD
Worst trade:
-8.65 USD
Gross Profit:
145.87 USD (11 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.86 USD (8 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (15.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
1.99%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
49 (52.69%)
Short Trades:
44 (47.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
1.85 USD
Average Loss:
-5.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.55%
Annual Forecast:
30.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.50 USD
Maximal:
16.13 USD (3.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.06% (15.99 USD)
By Equity:
9.17% (49.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|93
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|69
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.37 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.27 × 11
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.67 × 6
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.80 × 71
|
Headway-Real
|1.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.29 × 21
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.67 × 641
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.73 × 1456
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.54 × 57
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.66 × 313
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
|
Coinexx-Live
|4.45 × 11
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
569
USD
USD
13
100%
93
84%
99%
1.89
0.74
USD
USD
9%
1:500