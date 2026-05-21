The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 4 VTMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.27 × 11 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.38 × 29 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.67 × 6 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.80 × 71 Headway-Real 1.00 × 6 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.29 × 21 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.63 × 8 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.80 × 5 itexsys-Platform 2.04 × 24 Exness-MT5Real8 2.67 × 27 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.67 × 641 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.73 × 1456 FPMarkets-Live 2.75 × 83 PlexyTrade-Server01 3.00 × 1 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 3.50 × 4 Tickmill-Live 3.54 × 57 FPMarketsLLC-Live 3.66 × 313 Darwinex-Live 4.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.45 × 40 Coinexx-Live 4.45 × 11 GOMarketsMU-Live 4.79 × 19 38 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor