- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
98
Profit Trades:
71 (72.44%)
Loss Trades:
27 (27.55%)
Best trade:
8.53 USD
Worst trade:
-7.24 USD
Gross Profit:
126.62 USD (11 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.78 USD (6 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (9.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.18 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
62.37%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.69
Long Trades:
54 (55.10%)
Short Trades:
44 (44.90%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
1.78 USD
Average Loss:
-2.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.31%
Annual Forecast:
52.29%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
7.31 USD (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.43% (7.31 USD)
By Equity:
5.78% (30.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|98
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|71
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.53 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.28 × 112
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.49 × 59
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.54 × 39
|
StriforLLC-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.13 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.14 × 58
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|2.24 × 51
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 11
|
FXOpen-MT5
|2.58 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.15 × 129
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.56 × 66
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.02 × 423
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.14 × 250
|
Hankotrade-Live
|4.86 × 74
|
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
|5.62 × 13
|
Alpari-Real01
|6.00 × 12
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|6.18 × 22
|
Coinexx-Live
|7.31 × 104
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|7.55 × 31
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.69 × 77
|
Deriv-Server
|7.73 × 71
|
OctaFX-Real2
|8.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.08 × 37
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
566
USD
USD
14
98%
98
72%
62%
2.26
0.72
USD
USD
6%
1:200