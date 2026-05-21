The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7 0.28 × 112 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 1.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real8 1.49 × 59 FusionMarkets-Live 1.54 × 39 StriforLLC-Live 2.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live 2.13 × 24 Exness-MT5Real3 2.14 × 58 EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1 2.24 × 51 BlueberryMarkets-Live 2.45 × 11 FXOpen-MT5 2.58 × 65 ICMarketsSC-MT5 3.15 × 129 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 3.56 × 66 RoboForex-ECN 4.00 × 7 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 4.02 × 423 VantageInternational-Live 4.14 × 250 Hankotrade-Live 4.86 × 74 TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN 5.62 × 13 Alpari-Real01 6.00 × 12 FXFlatMT5-LiveServer 6.18 × 22 Coinexx-Live 7.31 × 104 AdmiralMarkets-Live 7.55 × 31 XMGlobal-MT5 2 7.69 × 77 Deriv-Server 7.73 × 71 OctaFX-Real2 8.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 8.08 × 37 12 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor