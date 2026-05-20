The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN3 0.78 × 9 Alpari-Standard1 9.00 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor