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Andrey Baburin

BeeMarry2

Andrey Baburin
Andrey Baburin

Andrey Baburin

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
49 (67.12%)
Loss Trades:
24 (32.88%)
Best trade:
307.45 USD
Worst trade:
-29.40 USD
Gross Profit:
1 434.32 USD (61 378 pips)
Gross Loss:
-233.59 USD (4 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (131.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
623.57 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
44.48%
Max deposit load:
17.12%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
17.08
Long Trades:
37 (50.68%)
Short Trades:
36 (49.32%)
Profit Factor:
6.14
Expected Payoff:
16.45 USD
Average Profit:
29.27 USD
Average Loss:
-9.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-65.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.30 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
14.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
70.30 USD (1.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.25% (64.26 USD)
By Equity:
40.68% (2 069.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 14
EURNZD 13
NZDUSD 11
AUDNZD 6
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 4
GBPCAD 4
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 3
EURUSD 3
NZDCHF 2
BITCOIN 1
AUDUSD 1
CADCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 158
EURNZD 662
NZDUSD 124
AUDNZD 66
NZDJPY 17
EURCAD 27
GBPCAD 17
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 11
EURUSD 58
NZDCHF -3
BITCOIN 4
AUDUSD 20
CADCHF 22
AUDCHF 14
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 3K
EURNZD 5.2K
NZDUSD 449
AUDNZD 1.7K
NZDJPY -890
EURCAD 1.3K
GBPCAD 624
EURGBP 70
EURCHF 308
EURUSD 600
NZDCHF -22
BITCOIN 44K
AUDUSD 413
CADCHF 178
AUDCHF 236
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +307.45 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.78 × 9
Alpari-Standard1
9.00 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 18:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 13:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 01:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.11 18:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 17:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.05 15:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.04 11:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.28 16:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.21 18:48
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.21 18:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.21 17:48
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.21 17:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.20 20:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 20:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 20:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.20 20:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BeeMarry2
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
10
0%
73
67%
44%
6.14
16.45
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

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