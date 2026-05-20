- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
142 (75.93%)
Loss Trades:
45 (24.06%)
Best trade:
467.50 GBP
Worst trade:
-30.30 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 180.67 GBP (351 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-432.78 GBP (36 015 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (918.95 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
918.95 GBP (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
98.48%
Max deposit load:
2.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
19.44
Long Trades:
28 (14.97%)
Short Trades:
159 (85.03%)
Profit Factor:
5.04
Expected Payoff:
9.35 GBP
Average Profit:
15.36 GBP
Average Loss:
-9.62 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-19.75 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.56 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.76%
Annual Forecast:
-57.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
89.91 GBP (4.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.85% (89.91 GBP)
By Equity:
5.04% (93.43 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|EURJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|16
|XTIUSD
|11
|USDJPY
|10
|NZDJPY
|10
|CADJPY
|10
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDNOK
|6
|USDCAD
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|EURSEK
|4
|US2000
|4
|US500
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|GBPSEK
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|SEKJPY
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|CA60
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDMXN
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|EURJPY
|223
|CHFJPY
|133
|AUDJPY
|-26
|XTIUSD
|79
|USDJPY
|37
|NZDJPY
|26
|CADJPY
|66
|AUDUSD
|79
|USDNOK
|33
|USDCAD
|-32
|CADCHF
|-5
|EURSEK
|9
|US2000
|114
|US500
|2
|GBPCAD
|49
|GBPCHF
|-3
|GBPSEK
|38
|EURUSD
|-67
|SEKJPY
|19
|NZDCHF
|-3
|CA60
|-20
|USDCHF
|21
|GBPUSD
|-4
|USDMXN
|-4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|156K
|EURJPY
|33K
|CHFJPY
|10K
|AUDJPY
|5.1K
|XTIUSD
|4.7K
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|NZDJPY
|5.7K
|CADJPY
|8.6K
|AUDUSD
|8.9K
|USDNOK
|34K
|USDCAD
|-495
|CADCHF
|330
|EURSEK
|9K
|US2000
|12K
|US500
|220
|GBPCAD
|5.4K
|GBPCHF
|-402
|GBPSEK
|23K
|EURUSD
|-2.1K
|SEKJPY
|178
|NZDCHF
|-206
|CA60
|-2.9K
|USDCHF
|268
|GBPUSD
|-199
|USDMXN
|225
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +467.50 GBP
Worst trade: -30 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +918.95 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.75 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.30 × 587
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.43 × 366
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.58 × 275
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.89 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.92 × 759
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.00 × 1585
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|1.17 × 6
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.83 × 868
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.06 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.09 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.91 × 93
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.05 × 22
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.76 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.82 × 125
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.18 × 497
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
FBS-Real-5
|7.00 × 2
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.03 × 66
𝐒𝐌𝐓 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐔𝐊 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝
The aim of The Holy Grail strategy is to catch short to medium-term trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬!
Here is a brief summary of our system:
𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Tracking economic data (inflation, employment, and GDP growth rates) to forecast interest rates
• Tracking current news events to predict future trends in exchange rates
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Multiple time-frame analysis
• Price action patterns
• Support and resistance
𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Follow for at least 12 months
• Have a balance of at least $1,000
• Follow with a well-regulated and trusted broker
The aim of The Holy Grail strategy is to catch short to medium-term trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬!
Here is a brief summary of our system:
𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Tracking economic data (inflation, employment, and GDP growth rates) to forecast interest rates
• Tracking current news events to predict future trends in exchange rates
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Multiple time-frame analysis
• Price action patterns
• Support and resistance
𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Follow for at least 12 months
• Have a balance of at least $1,000
• Follow with a well-regulated and trusted broker
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
65 USD per month
120%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
GBP
GBP
28
0%
187
75%
98%
5.03
9.35
GBP
GBP
5%
1:500