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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SMT Capital The Holy Grail
Samuel Morton

SMT Capital The Holy Grail

Samuel Morton
Samuel Morton

Samuel Morton

0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 65 USD per month
growth since 2026 120%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
142 (75.93%)
Loss Trades:
45 (24.06%)
Best trade:
467.50 GBP
Worst trade:
-30.30 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 180.67 GBP (351 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-432.78 GBP (36 015 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (918.95 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
918.95 GBP (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
98.48%
Max deposit load:
2.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
19.44
Long Trades:
28 (14.97%)
Short Trades:
159 (85.03%)
Profit Factor:
5.04
Expected Payoff:
9.35 GBP
Average Profit:
15.36 GBP
Average Loss:
-9.62 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-19.75 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.56 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.76%
Annual Forecast:
-57.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
89.91 GBP (4.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.85% (89.91 GBP)
By Equity:
5.04% (93.43 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
EURJPY 22
CHFJPY 17
AUDJPY 16
XTIUSD 11
USDJPY 10
NZDJPY 10
CADJPY 10
AUDUSD 8
USDNOK 6
USDCAD 4
CADCHF 4
EURSEK 4
US2000 4
US500 3
GBPCAD 3
GBPCHF 3
GBPSEK 3
EURUSD 3
SEKJPY 3
NZDCHF 2
CA60 2
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDMXN 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
EURJPY 223
CHFJPY 133
AUDJPY -26
XTIUSD 79
USDJPY 37
NZDJPY 26
CADJPY 66
AUDUSD 79
USDNOK 33
USDCAD -32
CADCHF -5
EURSEK 9
US2000 114
US500 2
GBPCAD 49
GBPCHF -3
GBPSEK 38
EURUSD -67
SEKJPY 19
NZDCHF -3
CA60 -20
USDCHF 21
GBPUSD -4
USDMXN -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 156K
EURJPY 33K
CHFJPY 10K
AUDJPY 5.1K
XTIUSD 4.7K
USDJPY 4.8K
NZDJPY 5.7K
CADJPY 8.6K
AUDUSD 8.9K
USDNOK 34K
USDCAD -495
CADCHF 330
EURSEK 9K
US2000 12K
US500 220
GBPCAD 5.4K
GBPCHF -402
GBPSEK 23K
EURUSD -2.1K
SEKJPY 178
NZDCHF -206
CA60 -2.9K
USDCHF 268
GBPUSD -199
USDMXN 225
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +467.50 GBP
Worst trade: -30 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +918.95 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.75 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.30 × 587
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.43 × 366
ICMarkets-Live03
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.58 × 275
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.89 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.92 × 759
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1585
FPTradingLLC-Live4
1.17 × 6
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
1.83 × 868
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.06 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.09 × 11
ICMarkets-Live14
2.91 × 93
TradersWay-Live
3.05 × 22
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.82 × 125
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.18 × 497
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
FBS-Real-5
7.00 × 2
RSGFinance-Live
7.03 × 66
4 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
𝐒𝐌𝐓 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐔𝐊 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝

The aim of The Holy Grail strategy is to catch short to medium-term trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬!

Here is a brief summary of our system:

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Tracking economic data (inflation, employment, and GDP growth rates) to forecast interest rates
• Tracking current news events to predict future trends in exchange rates

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• Multiple time-frame analysis
• Price action patterns
• Support and resistance

𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Follow for at least 12 months
• Have a balance of at least $1,000
• Follow with a well-regulated and trusted broker 
No reviews
2026.07.30 09:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 20:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 05:15
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 09:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SMT Capital The Holy Grail
65 USD per month
120%
0
0
USD
1.8K
GBP
28
0%
187
75%
98%
5.03
9.35
GBP
5%
1:500
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