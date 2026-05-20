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Sarawut Phumkrajang

SRAX AI 50EUR High risk

Sarawut Phumkrajang
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Sarawut Phumkrajang

0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 169%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
90 (74.38%)
Loss Trades:
31 (25.62%)
Best trade:
5.05 EUR
Worst trade:
-4.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
140.45 EUR (25 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.73 EUR (8 802 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (30.12 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.12 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
88.97%
Max deposit load:
11.78%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.22
Long Trades:
41 (33.88%)
Short Trades:
80 (66.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
0.70 EUR
Average Profit:
1.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.23 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
13.90%
Annual Forecast:
168.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.28 EUR
Maximal:
8.29 EUR (6.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.70% (5.89 EUR)
By Equity:
22.12% (23.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 68
AUDCAD.r 36
NZDCAD.r 17
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD.r 22
AUDCAD.r 53
NZDCAD.r 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD.r 5K
AUDCAD.r 8K
NZDCAD.r 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.05 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.12 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.23 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SRAX AI 50EUR High risk
30 USD per month
169%
0
0
USD
135
EUR
25
100%
121
74%
89%
2.52
0.70
EUR
22%
1:500
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