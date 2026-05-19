SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MJ Cambist
Murtaza Saleem

MJ Cambist

Murtaza Saleem
Murtaza Saleem

Murtaza Saleem

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 87%
Exness-MT5Real33
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
56 (65.88%)
Loss Trades:
29 (34.12%)
Best trade:
324.67 USD
Worst trade:
-154.98 USD
Gross Profit:
2 168.42 USD (72 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 303.09 USD (99 142 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (130.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
411.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
20.24%
Max deposit load:
36.27%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
38 (44.71%)
Short Trades:
47 (55.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
10.18 USD
Average Profit:
38.72 USD
Average Loss:
-44.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-287.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-287.77 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
22.94%
Annual Forecast:
278.31%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
245.19 USD
Maximal:
311.78 USD (23.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.45% (248.39 USD)
By Equity:
11.30% (115.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 9
GBPJPY 8
GBPCAD 8
EURAUD 5
GBPAUD 5
CHFJPY 5
GBPNZD 5
XAUUSD 4
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 4
AUDNZD 3
EURGBP 3
NZDJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
EURCHF 2
EURJPY 2
US30 1
USDCAD 1
AUDCHF 1
USTEC 1
NZDCHF 1
AUDUSD 1
ETHUSD 1
US500 1
EURUSD 1
USDCHF 1
CADJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 283
GBPJPY -43
GBPCAD 47
EURAUD 5
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 257
GBPNZD -149
XAUUSD 51
GBPUSD 18
EURCAD 90
AUDNZD 33
EURGBP 4
NZDJPY 38
AUDJPY -56
EURCHF -73
EURJPY -120
US30 -128
USDCAD 312
AUDCHF 155
USTEC -32
NZDCHF 3
AUDUSD 73
ETHUSD 34
US500 -16
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 17
CADJPY 39
BTCUSD -12
AUDCAD 22
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 1.2K
GBPJPY 81
GBPCAD 908
EURAUD 70
GBPAUD 223
CHFJPY -217
GBPNZD 243
XAUUSD 51K
GBPUSD 41
EURCAD 232
AUDNZD 241
EURGBP -114
NZDJPY 306
AUDJPY -560
EURCHF -77
EURJPY -382
US30 -614
USDCAD 245
AUDCHF 46
USTEC -21K
NZDCHF 9
AUDUSD 112
ETHUSD 1.7K
US500 -3.3K
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 123
CADJPY 111
BTCUSD -57K
AUDCAD 225
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +324.67 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -287.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 19:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 13:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 10:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.06 12:15
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2026.06.05 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 14:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.01 14:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 13:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.01 13:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 18:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.19 18:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MJ Cambist
30 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
14
60%
85
65%
20%
1.66
10.18
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.