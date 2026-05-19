- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1 630.95 RUB
Worst trade:
0.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
10 628.73 RUB (17 865 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (10 628.73 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 628.73 RUB (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
111.38%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
26 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
6 (31.58%)
Short Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
559.41 RUB
Average Profit:
559.41 RUB
Average Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 RUB (0)
Monthly growth:
10.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
0.00 RUB (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
By Equity:
41.96% (18 461.49 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|3
|USDCHFrfd
|3
|AUDNZDrfd
|2
|USDCADrfd
|2
|EURAUDrfd
|2
|GBPUSDrfd
|2
|GBPJPYrfd
|2
|AUDCADrfd
|1
|USDJPYrfd
|1
|GBPCHFrfd
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|21
|USDCHFrfd
|68
|AUDNZDrfd
|17
|USDCADrfd
|10
|EURAUDrfd
|3
|GBPUSDrfd
|13
|GBPJPYrfd
|19
|AUDCADrfd
|4
|USDJPYrfd
|19
|GBPCHFrfd
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|1K
|USDCHFrfd
|4.5K
|AUDNZDrfd
|2.2K
|USDCADrfd
|1K
|EURAUDrfd
|252
|GBPUSDrfd
|1.3K
|GBPJPYrfd
|3.7K
|AUDCADrfd
|490
|USDJPYrfd
|3.2K
|GBPCHFrfd
|66
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 630.95 RUB
Worst trade: -0 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 628.73 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
48K
RUB
RUB
12
0%
19
100%
100%
n/a
559.41
RUB
RUB
42%
1:40