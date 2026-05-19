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Dmitry Shumaev

Shum Capital

Dmitry Shumaev
Dmitry Shumaev

Dmitry Shumaev

Активно торгую с 2013 года. Только ручная торговля. Присоединяйтесь!
11 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 28%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1 630.95 RUB
Worst trade:
0.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
10 628.73 RUB (17 865 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (10 628.73 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 628.73 RUB (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
111.38%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
26 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
6 (31.58%)
Short Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
559.41 RUB
Average Profit:
559.41 RUB
Average Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 RUB (0)
Monthly growth:
10.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
0.00 RUB (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
By Equity:
41.96% (18 461.49 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 3
USDCHFrfd 3
AUDNZDrfd 2
USDCADrfd 2
EURAUDrfd 2
GBPUSDrfd 2
GBPJPYrfd 2
AUDCADrfd 1
USDJPYrfd 1
GBPCHFrfd 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd 21
USDCHFrfd 68
AUDNZDrfd 17
USDCADrfd 10
EURAUDrfd 3
GBPUSDrfd 13
GBPJPYrfd 19
AUDCADrfd 4
USDJPYrfd 19
GBPCHFrfd 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 1K
USDCHFrfd 4.5K
AUDNZDrfd 2.2K
USDCADrfd 1K
EURAUDrfd 252
GBPUSDrfd 1.3K
GBPJPYrfd 3.7K
AUDCADrfd 490
USDJPYrfd 3.2K
GBPCHFrfd 66
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 630.95 RUB
Worst trade: -0 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 628.73 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Forex - Live.

Lets go.....

No reviews
2026.08.07 17:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 17:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 16:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 03:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 00:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 04:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 07:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 03:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 18:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 11:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 17:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 8 days. This comprises 13.79% of days out of the 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 16:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 8 days. This comprises 13.79% of days out of the 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Shum Capital
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
48K
RUB
12
0%
19
100%
100%
n/a
559.41
RUB
42%
1:40
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