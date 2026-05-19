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Anna Kuksenko

Black lotus

Anna Kuksenko
Anna Kuksenko

Anna Kuksenko

0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 -19%
xChief-Real
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
20 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
32 (61.54%)
Best trade:
1 082.65 USD
Worst trade:
-793.03 USD
Gross Profit:
3 546.02 USD (11 081 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 864.17 USD (46 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (904.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 854.29 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
51.68%
Max deposit load:
38.19%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
40 (76.92%)
Short Trades:
12 (23.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-63.81 USD
Average Profit:
177.30 USD
Average Loss:
-214.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-4 410.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 410.28 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-58.48%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 318.15 USD
Maximal:
5 799.25 USD (127.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.82% (5 799.25 USD)
By Equity:
37.49% (2 273.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.c 11
GBPJPY.c 8
XAUUSD.c 8
EURUSD.c 6
GBPUSD.c 5
USDCHF.c 4
USDCAD.c 4
NZDUSD.c 3
AUDUSD.c 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.c 1.6K
GBPJPY.c -681
XAUUSD.c -2.7K
EURUSD.c -1.1K
GBPUSD.c -283
USDCHF.c 162
USDCAD.c -722
NZDUSD.c 442
AUDUSD.c 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.c 6.6K
GBPJPY.c -2K
XAUUSD.c -37K
EURUSD.c -1.5K
GBPUSD.c -2.1K
USDCHF.c 904
USDCAD.c -928
NZDUSD.c 176
AUDUSD.c -118
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 082.65 USD
Worst trade: -793 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +904.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 410.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "xChief-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 15:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.31 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 12:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.31 09:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 12:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 06:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 02:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.06 08:30
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.01 01:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 01:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.01 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 00:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.29 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 08:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 10:43
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Black lotus
35 USD per month
-19%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
13
0%
52
38%
52%
0.51
-63.81
USD
61%
1:500
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