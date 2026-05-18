- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
64 (77.10%)
Loss Trades:
19 (22.89%)
Best trade:
84.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-69.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
685.27 EUR (69 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-652.68 EUR (66 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (158.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.69 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
13.44%
Max deposit load:
1.88%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
37 (44.58%)
Short Trades:
46 (55.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.39 EUR
Average Profit:
10.71 EUR
Average Loss:
-34.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-161.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.23 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.81 EUR
Maximal:
193.21 EUR (9.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.05% (193.06 EUR)
By Equity:
9.09% (190.76 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|37
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.77 EUR
Worst trade: -69 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.69 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.23 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Live performance of Gold Spectrum trading XAUUSD. This account runs the published EA with default settings, giving a transparent real-time view of the strategy before you decide. Multi-strategy gold system with controlled risk and defined stops. Available on my MQL5 profile.
Gold Spectrum EA risk max 10% DD
Gold Spectrum EA risk max 10% DD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
EUR
EUR
12
100%
83
77%
13%
1.04
0.39
EUR
EUR
9%
1:500