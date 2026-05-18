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Joao Jara Carvalho

Gold Spectrum EA

Joao Jara Carvalho
Joao Jara Carvalho

Joao Jara Carvalho

5 (1)
Jara Trading — Algorithmic Trading Systems
I develop Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, focused on gold, indices and major FX pairs. My approach is built on transparent, backtested strategies with strict risk control — no martingale, no grid, no hidden risk.
9 products 4 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
64 (77.10%)
Loss Trades:
19 (22.89%)
Best trade:
84.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-69.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
685.27 EUR (69 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-652.68 EUR (66 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (158.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.69 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
13.44%
Max deposit load:
1.88%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
37 (44.58%)
Short Trades:
46 (55.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.39 EUR
Average Profit:
10.71 EUR
Average Loss:
-34.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-161.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-161.23 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.81 EUR
Maximal:
193.21 EUR (9.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.05% (193.06 EUR)
By Equity:
9.09% (190.76 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.77 EUR
Worst trade: -69 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.69 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.23 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Live performance of Gold Spectrum trading XAUUSD. This account runs the published EA with default settings, giving a transparent real-time view of the strategy before you decide. Multi-strategy gold system with controlled risk and defined stops. Available on my MQL5 profile.


Gold Spectrum EA risk max 10% DD

No reviews
2026.08.05 09:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 06:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 16:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 05:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.15 22:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.15 20:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 12:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.27 07:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.26 18:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.18 19:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Spectrum EA
40 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
2K
EUR
12
100%
83
77%
13%
1.04
0.39
EUR
9%
1:500
Copy

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