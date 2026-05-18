- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 036
Profit Trades:
2 257 (55.92%)
Loss Trades:
1 779 (44.08%)
Best trade:
7 550.90 USD
Worst trade:
-6 804.06 USD
Gross Profit:
1 370 376.53 USD (1 426 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-965 189.35 USD (1 309 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (2 055.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24 195.06 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
27.95%
Max deposit load:
6.64%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
18.52
Long Trades:
2 433 (60.28%)
Short Trades:
1 603 (39.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
100.39 USD
Average Profit:
607.17 USD
Average Loss:
-542.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-408.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 470.45 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
23.87%
Annual Forecast:
289.57%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21 882.08 USD (9.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.64% (21 882.08 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (4 551.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3611
|NAS100
|289
|XAGUSD
|106
|US30
|29
|BTCUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|406K
|NAS100
|-538
|XAGUSD
|473
|US30
|-915
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|139K
|NAS100
|-4.8K
|XAGUSD
|-326
|US30
|-14K
|BTCUSD
|-2.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 550.90 USD
Worst trade: -6 804 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 055.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -408.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
|3.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
|10.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.19 × 59
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
|13.00 × 1
|
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
|15.74 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real40
|18.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|19.28 × 18
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
350%
0
0
USD
USD
371K
USD
USD
31
15%
4 036
55%
28%
1.41
100.39
USD
USD
12%
1:200