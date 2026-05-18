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Alexander Statsenko

Slivator

Alexander Statsenko
Alexander Statsenko

Alexander Statsenko

1 topic 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
19 (48.71%)
Loss Trades:
20 (51.28%)
Best trade:
1 285.75 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 529.88 RUB
Gross Profit:
7 464.73 RUB (3 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 457.69 RUB (3 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2 258.26 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 258.26 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
42.90%
Max deposit load:
28.45%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.78
Long Trades:
15 (38.46%)
Short Trades:
24 (61.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
51.46 RUB
Average Profit:
392.88 RUB
Average Loss:
-272.88 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 391.94 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 558.32 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.27%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
2 558.32 RUB (4.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.74% (2 558.32 RUB)
By Equity:
5.43% (2 926.35 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ffx 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ffx 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ffx 210
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 285.75 RUB
Worst trade: -2 530 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 258.26 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 391.94 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Тестинг системы "Максимальная боль".
No reviews
2026.08.07 11:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 12:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.27 19:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 10:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 04:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 17:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.10 16:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.29 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.19 08:10
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 08:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.19 07:10
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 07:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.19 06:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 06:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.18 01:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 01:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 01:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Slivator
40 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
52K
RUB
12
35%
39
48%
43%
1.36
51.46
RUB
5%
1:100
Copy

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