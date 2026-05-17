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Dang Van Luu

EA Apexi_Aggressive Mode

Dang Van Luu
Dang Van Luu

Dang Van Luu

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
189 (88.73%)
Loss Trades:
24 (11.27%)
Best trade:
95.46 USD
Worst trade:
-59.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 049.18 USD (23 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-336.35 USD (11 208 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (71.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.39 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.07%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.54
Long Trades:
97 (45.54%)
Short Trades:
116 (54.46%)
Profit Factor:
3.12
Expected Payoff:
3.35 USD
Average Profit:
5.55 USD
Average Loss:
-14.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-61.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.79 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.24 USD
Maximal:
61.79 USD (2.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.23% (61.79 USD)
By Equity:
9.75% (535.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD# 36
EURUSD# 34
USDJPY# 31
EURCHF# 21
USDCAD# 20
AUDCAD# 19
NZDCAD# 17
GBPNZD# 16
NZDUSD# 15
USDCHF# 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD# 107
EURUSD# 35
USDJPY# 47
EURCHF# 98
USDCAD# 45
AUDCAD# 196
NZDCAD# 77
GBPNZD# 11
NZDUSD# 93
USDCHF# 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD# 2.6K
EURUSD# 2.7K
USDJPY# 1.5K
EURCHF# 869
USDCAD# 1.2K
AUDCAD# 1.4K
NZDCAD# -258
GBPNZD# 1.1K
NZDUSD# 777
USDCHF# 405
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +95.46 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA MT5 Name:  Apexi

Mode: Apexi_Safe Mode.set

No reviews
2026.07.24 19:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 05:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.28 04:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.22 06:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.20 03:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.17 17:13
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.17 17:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.17 17:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Apexi_Aggressive Mode
99 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
5.7K
USD
12
100%
213
88%
100%
3.11
3.35
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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