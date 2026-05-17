- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
189 (88.73%)
Loss Trades:
24 (11.27%)
Best trade:
95.46 USD
Worst trade:
-59.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 049.18 USD (23 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-336.35 USD (11 208 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (71.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.39 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.07%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.54
Long Trades:
97 (45.54%)
Short Trades:
116 (54.46%)
Profit Factor:
3.12
Expected Payoff:
3.35 USD
Average Profit:
5.55 USD
Average Loss:
-14.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-61.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.79 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.24 USD
Maximal:
61.79 USD (2.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.23% (61.79 USD)
By Equity:
9.75% (535.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD#
|36
|EURUSD#
|34
|USDJPY#
|31
|EURCHF#
|21
|USDCAD#
|20
|AUDCAD#
|19
|NZDCAD#
|17
|GBPNZD#
|16
|NZDUSD#
|15
|USDCHF#
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD#
|107
|EURUSD#
|35
|USDJPY#
|47
|EURCHF#
|98
|USDCAD#
|45
|AUDCAD#
|196
|NZDCAD#
|77
|GBPNZD#
|11
|NZDUSD#
|93
|USDCHF#
|5
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD#
|2.6K
|EURUSD#
|2.7K
|USDJPY#
|1.5K
|EURCHF#
|869
|USDCAD#
|1.2K
|AUDCAD#
|1.4K
|NZDCAD#
|-258
|GBPNZD#
|1.1K
|NZDUSD#
|777
|USDCHF#
|405
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +95.46 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EA MT5 Name: Apexi
Mode: Apexi_Safe Mode.set
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
5.7K
USD
USD
12
100%
213
88%
100%
3.11
3.35
USD
USD
10%
1:500