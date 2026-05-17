- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
61 (67.77%)
Loss Trades:
29 (32.22%)
Best trade:
28.51 USD
Worst trade:
-23.59 USD
Gross Profit:
154.97 USD (11 969 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105.21 USD (6 004 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (14.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.51 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
91.91%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
38 (42.22%)
Short Trades:
52 (57.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
2.54 USD
Average Loss:
-3.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-52.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.08 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
52.26 USD (13.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.29% (52.33 USD)
By Equity:
39.47% (235.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|29
|EURGBP
|17
|NZDCAD
|17
|AUDNZD
|14
|AUDCAD
|13
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|17
|EURGBP
|-4
|NZDCAD
|20
|AUDNZD
|4
|AUDCAD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|498
|NZDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDNZD
|406
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.51 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.06 × 935
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.69 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.90 × 379
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.95 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.97 × 35
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.14 × 245
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|3.24 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.34 × 586
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.63 × 377
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.73 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
Forex Grid EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
591
USD
USD
11
100%
90
67%
92%
1.47
0.55
USD
USD
39%
1:500