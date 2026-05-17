The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ValutradesSeychelles-Live 0.00 × 1 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 1.06 × 935 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 1.26 × 19 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.63 × 8 Exness-MT5Real8 2.00 × 1 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 2.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 7 2.33 × 6 Coinexx-Live 2.40 × 10 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.69 × 52 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.90 × 379 GoMarkets-Live 2.95 × 39 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.97 × 35 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 3.00 × 1 WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade 3.00 × 1 FPMarketsSC-Live 3.14 × 245 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 3.24 × 45 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.34 × 586 RoboForex-ECN 3.63 × 377 GOMarketsMU-Live 3.73 × 30 Exness-MT5Real12 3.74 × 42 VantageInternational-Live 3 3.83 × 24 FXNXGlobal-Trade 4.00 × 1 FPMarketsLLC-Live 4.00 × 2 75 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor