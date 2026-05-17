SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence VTI50
Sathit Sukhirun

Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence VTI50

Sathit Sukhirun
Sathit Sukhirun

Sathit Sukhirun

4.3 (14)
26 products 18 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 375 USD per month
growth since 2026 315%
VantageMarkets-Live 15
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
87 (84.46%)
Loss Trades:
16 (15.53%)
Best trade:
19.98 USD
Worst trade:
-47.45 USD
Gross Profit:
703.32 USD (70 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545.74 USD (54 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (111.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.55 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
16.42%
Max deposit load:
31.25%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
44 (42.72%)
Short Trades:
59 (57.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
8.08 USD
Average Loss:
-34.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-67.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-8.70%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
147.12 USD (56.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.73% (147.12 USD)
By Equity:
39.42% (51.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 158
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.98 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.92 × 37
VantageInternational-Live 7
6.92 × 48
VantageMarkets-Live 19
8.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real37
16.00 × 794
VantageInternational-Live 15
19.47 × 111
VantageMarkets-Live 15
20.76 × 62
RoboForex-ECN
27.93 × 138
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 19:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 15:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 14:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 14:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 04:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 13:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 17:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 10:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 04:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 11:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.19 13:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.15 01:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.22 06:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 03:22
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.20 03:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence VTI50
375 USD per month
315%
0
0
USD
208
USD
12
98%
103
84%
16%
1.28
1.53
USD
57%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.