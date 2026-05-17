- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
87 (84.46%)
Loss Trades:
16 (15.53%)
Best trade:
19.98 USD
Worst trade:
-47.45 USD
Gross Profit:
703.32 USD (70 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545.74 USD (54 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (111.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.55 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
16.42%
Max deposit load:
31.25%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
44 (42.72%)
Short Trades:
59 (57.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
8.08 USD
Average Loss:
-34.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-67.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-8.70%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
147.12 USD (56.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.73% (147.12 USD)
By Equity:
39.42% (51.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|103
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|158
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.98 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.92 × 37
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|6.92 × 48
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|8.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|16.00 × 794
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|19.47 × 111
|
VantageMarkets-Live 15
|20.76 × 62
|
RoboForex-ECN
|27.93 × 138
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
375 USD per month
315%
0
0
USD
USD
208
USD
USD
12
98%
103
84%
16%
1.28
1.53
USD
USD
57%
1:500