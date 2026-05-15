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Gerson Andre Kirsten

Tremendao

Gerson Andre Kirsten
Gerson Andre Kirsten

Gerson Andre Kirsten

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 70%
FBS-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
92 (48.42%)
Loss Trades:
98 (51.58%)
Best trade:
248.32 USD
Worst trade:
-136.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 708.83 USD (90 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 328.56 USD (99 155 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (40.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
248.32 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.53%
Max deposit load:
53.84%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
96 (50.53%)
Short Trades:
94 (49.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
2.00 USD
Average Profit:
18.57 USD
Average Loss:
-13.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-254.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.04 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
22.68%
Annual Forecast:
275.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
79.96 USD
Maximal:
254.04 USD (49.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.53% (156.03 USD)
By Equity:
17.40% (148.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 190
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 380
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 -8.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +248.32 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 6
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 16:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 17:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.27 17:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.27 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.27 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 14:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.15 21:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.15 21:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tremendao
50 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
14
100%
190
48%
2%
1.28
2.00
USD
24%
1:200
Copy

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