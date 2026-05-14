- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
65 (73.86%)
Loss Trades:
23 (26.14%)
Best trade:
22.86 USD
Worst trade:
-11.49 USD
Gross Profit:
242.62 USD (9 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.49 USD (7 616 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (51.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.09 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
92.71%
Max deposit load:
20.99%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.79
Long Trades:
21 (23.86%)
Short Trades:
67 (76.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.74
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
3.73 USD
Average Loss:
-3.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.53 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
17.53 USD (3.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.78% (15.81 USD)
By Equity:
29.30% (136.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|27
|GBPUSD
|18
|GBPNZD
|10
|CHFJPY
|9
|CADCHF
|7
|NZDUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPAUD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|43
|GBPUSD
|36
|GBPNZD
|25
|CHFJPY
|11
|CADCHF
|19
|NZDUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|156
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|CHFJPY
|-1.6K
|CADCHF
|480
|NZDUSD
|238
|USDCHF
|514
|NZDCHF
|57
|AUDUSD
|149
|GBPAUD
|196
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.86 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 29
|
Swissquote-Live1
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 24
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 15
|
T4TCapitalFunds-Demo 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 21
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 2
|
RoyalPlatforms-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 10
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
695
USD
USD
11
0%
88
73%
93%
2.74
1.75
USD
USD
29%
1:500