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Oleksandr Safonov

Respublika7

Oleksandr Safonov
Oleksandr Safonov

Oleksandr Safonov

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 33%
RoboForex-Pro-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
65 (73.86%)
Loss Trades:
23 (26.14%)
Best trade:
22.86 USD
Worst trade:
-11.49 USD
Gross Profit:
242.62 USD (9 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.49 USD (7 616 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (51.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.09 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
92.71%
Max deposit load:
20.99%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.79
Long Trades:
21 (23.86%)
Short Trades:
67 (76.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.74
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
3.73 USD
Average Loss:
-3.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.53 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
17.53 USD (3.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.78% (15.81 USD)
By Equity:
29.30% (136.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 27
GBPUSD 18
GBPNZD 10
CHFJPY 9
CADCHF 7
NZDUSD 6
USDCHF 4
NZDCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
GBPAUD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 43
GBPUSD 36
GBPNZD 25
CHFJPY 11
CADCHF 19
NZDUSD 9
USDCHF 6
NZDCHF 1
AUDUSD 3
GBPAUD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD 156
GBPNZD 1.1K
CHFJPY -1.6K
CADCHF 480
NZDUSD 238
USDCHF 514
NZDCHF 57
AUDUSD 149
GBPAUD 196
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.86 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 29
Swissquote-Live1
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 24
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 15
T4TCapitalFunds-Demo 2
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 21
Exness-Real
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 2
RoyalPlatforms-Real
0.00 × 7
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 10
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
64 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 23:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.04 23:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 23:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.22 10:35
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 10:35
No swaps are charged
2026.06.04 12:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.04 11:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.27 13:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.18 16:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.18 14:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.18 08:23
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.18 08:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.14 20:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 20:27
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 20:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.14 20:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 20:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Respublika7
1000 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
695
USD
11
0%
88
73%
93%
2.74
1.75
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

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