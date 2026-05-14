The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 29 Swissquote-Live1 0.00 × 6 Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 24 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 0.00 × 5 Exness-Real7 0.00 × 5 ICMarkets-Live23 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge03 0.00 × 32 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.00 × 5 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 0.00 × 15 T4TCapitalFunds-Demo 2 0.00 × 1 FBSInc-Real-11 0.00 × 1 VantageFX-Live 1 0.00 × 2 OctaFX-Real2 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.00 × 15 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 21 Exness-Real 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.00 × 69 ICMarketsSC-Live18 0.00 × 2 RoyalPlatforms-Real 0.00 × 7 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live05 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 10 ATCBrokers-Live 1 0.00 × 11 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 1 64 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor