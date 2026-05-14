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Thien Huy Tran

GLOBAL PRO SCALPER

Thien Huy Tran
Thien Huy Tran

Thien Huy Tran

0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 54%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22 731
Profit Trades:
13 615 (59.89%)
Loss Trades:
9 116 (40.10%)
Best trade:
2 275.58 USD
Worst trade:
-1 565.29 USD
Gross Profit:
123 134.88 USD (24 336 152 pips)
Gross Loss:
-69 395.94 USD (2 468 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (2 111.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 309.88 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
103.60%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
2172
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.61
Long Trades:
9 675 (42.56%)
Short Trades:
13 056 (57.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
9.04 USD
Average Loss:
-7.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
102 (-1 389.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 572.64 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
10.49%
Annual Forecast:
127.38%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 711.28 USD
Maximal:
4 628.95 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.54% (4 624.31 USD)
By Equity:
12.24% (15 011.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 4118
EURJPY 2766
XAUUSD 2684
USDJPY 2589
AUDJPY 2290
GBPUSD 2043
EURUSD 1247
USDCAD 1180
AUDUSD 1167
USDCHF 1004
NZDUSD 938
EURGBP 372
GBPAUD 11
AUDCAD 7
EURAUD 7
GBPCAD 6
CHFJPY 3
EURNZD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 7.4K
EURJPY 994
XAUUSD 21K
USDJPY 3K
AUDJPY 3.9K
GBPUSD 6.9K
EURUSD 1.5K
USDCAD 1.4K
AUDUSD 4.1K
USDCHF 1.1K
NZDUSD 1K
EURGBP 674
GBPAUD 1.7K
AUDCAD 743
EURAUD -606
GBPCAD -113
CHFJPY -490
EURNZD 28
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 39K
EURJPY 55K
XAUUSD 257K
USDJPY 41K
AUDJPY 18K
GBPUSD 13K
EURUSD 29K
USDCAD -3.5K
AUDUSD 29K
USDCHF 8.7K
NZDUSD -2.7K
EURGBP -2.9K
GBPAUD 787
AUDCAD 336
EURAUD -153
GBPCAD -889
CHFJPY -5K
EURNZD 215
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 275.58 USD
Worst trade: -1 565 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 111.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 389.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Darwinex-Live
0.30 × 4593
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.00 × 209
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.01 06:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 11:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 11:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GLOBAL PRO SCALPER
30 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
154K
USD
20
94%
22 731
59%
100%
1.77
2.36
USD
12%
1:200
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