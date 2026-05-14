- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22 731
Profit Trades:
13 615 (59.89%)
Loss Trades:
9 116 (40.10%)
Best trade:
2 275.58 USD
Worst trade:
-1 565.29 USD
Gross Profit:
123 134.88 USD (24 336 152 pips)
Gross Loss:
-69 395.94 USD (2 468 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (2 111.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 309.88 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
103.60%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
2172
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.61
Long Trades:
9 675 (42.56%)
Short Trades:
13 056 (57.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
9.04 USD
Average Loss:
-7.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
102 (-1 389.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 572.64 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
10.49%
Annual Forecast:
127.38%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 711.28 USD
Maximal:
4 628.95 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.54% (4 624.31 USD)
By Equity:
12.24% (15 011.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|4118
|EURJPY
|2766
|XAUUSD
|2684
|USDJPY
|2589
|AUDJPY
|2290
|GBPUSD
|2043
|EURUSD
|1247
|USDCAD
|1180
|AUDUSD
|1167
|USDCHF
|1004
|NZDUSD
|938
|EURGBP
|372
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|7
|GBPCAD
|6
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURNZD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|7.4K
|EURJPY
|994
|XAUUSD
|21K
|USDJPY
|3K
|AUDJPY
|3.9K
|GBPUSD
|6.9K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|4.1K
|USDCHF
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|1K
|EURGBP
|674
|GBPAUD
|1.7K
|AUDCAD
|743
|EURAUD
|-606
|GBPCAD
|-113
|CHFJPY
|-490
|EURNZD
|28
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|39K
|EURJPY
|55K
|XAUUSD
|257K
|USDJPY
|41K
|AUDJPY
|18K
|GBPUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|29K
|USDCAD
|-3.5K
|AUDUSD
|29K
|USDCHF
|8.7K
|NZDUSD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|-2.9K
|GBPAUD
|787
|AUDCAD
|336
|EURAUD
|-153
|GBPCAD
|-889
|CHFJPY
|-5K
|EURNZD
|215
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 275.58 USD
Worst trade: -1 565 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 111.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 389.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.30 × 4593
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.00 × 209
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
USD
154K
USD
USD
20
94%
22 731
59%
100%
1.77
2.36
USD
USD
12%
1:200