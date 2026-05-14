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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Forex Fiesta
Muhammad Siddique Ahmed Merchant

Forex Fiesta

Muhammad Siddique Ahmed Merchant
Muhammad Siddique Ahmed Merchant

Muhammad Siddique Ahmed Merchant

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
120 (86.95%)
Loss Trades:
18 (13.04%)
Best trade:
11.19 USD
Worst trade:
-34.70 USD
Gross Profit:
168.58 USD (27 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-119.51 USD (14 132 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (55.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.67 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.10%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
81 (58.70%)
Short Trades:
57 (41.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
1.40 USD
Average Loss:
-6.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.17%
Annual Forecast:
-38.51%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.34 USD
Maximal:
57.55 USD (9.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.96% (57.55 USD)
By Equity:
23.23% (131.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYm 19
EURCADm 12
AUDCADm 11
GBPUSDm 11
AUDJPYm 9
GBPCHFm 9
EURAUDm 8
GBPAUDm 7
EURUSDm 6
GBPJPYm 6
AUDCHFm 6
EURJPYm 5
CADJPYm 5
AUDUSDm 4
CHFJPYm 4
GBPCADm 4
NZDUSDm 3
USDCHFm 3
USDCADm 3
XAUUSDm 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYm -4
EURCADm 12
AUDCADm 15
GBPUSDm 27
AUDJPYm 7
GBPCHFm -26
EURAUDm 3
GBPAUDm -5
EURUSDm 2
GBPJPYm 7
AUDCHFm 2
EURJPYm 6
CADJPYm 3
AUDUSDm 6
CHFJPYm 1
GBPCADm -4
NZDUSDm -16
USDCHFm 6
USDCADm -1
XAUUSDm 7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYm -703
EURCADm 1.7K
AUDCADm 2.1K
GBPUSDm 2.7K
AUDJPYm 1.2K
GBPCHFm -2.1K
EURAUDm 413
GBPAUDm -737
EURUSDm 177
GBPJPYm 1.2K
AUDCHFm 189
EURJPYm 888
CADJPYm 491
AUDUSDm 636
CHFJPYm 95
GBPCADm -584
NZDUSDm -1.6K
USDCHFm 443
USDCADm -101
XAUUSDm 7.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.19 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


Trade multiple major and cross forex pairs.
Each position is opened with predefined take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, with stop losses trailed as required to manage risk effectively.

Each symbol is thoroughly back tested and optimized to ensure consistent performance.
Most positions are typically closed within one to two days; however, some trades may remain open for up to one or two weeks depending on market conditions.


No reviews
2026.08.03 11:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 08:33
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 20:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 16:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 23:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.01 15:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.01 05:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 03:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 06:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.27 05:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 14:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.14 08:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.14 08:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 08:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Fiesta
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
549
USD
14
97%
138
86%
100%
1.41
0.36
USD
23%
1:400
Copy

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