- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
120 (86.95%)
Loss Trades:
18 (13.04%)
Best trade:
11.19 USD
Worst trade:
-34.70 USD
Gross Profit:
168.58 USD (27 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-119.51 USD (14 132 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (55.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.67 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.10%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
81 (58.70%)
Short Trades:
57 (41.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
1.40 USD
Average Loss:
-6.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.17%
Annual Forecast:
-38.51%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.34 USD
Maximal:
57.55 USD (9.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.96% (57.55 USD)
By Equity:
23.23% (131.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYm
|19
|EURCADm
|12
|AUDCADm
|11
|GBPUSDm
|11
|AUDJPYm
|9
|GBPCHFm
|9
|EURAUDm
|8
|GBPAUDm
|7
|EURUSDm
|6
|GBPJPYm
|6
|AUDCHFm
|6
|EURJPYm
|5
|CADJPYm
|5
|AUDUSDm
|4
|CHFJPYm
|4
|GBPCADm
|4
|NZDUSDm
|3
|USDCHFm
|3
|USDCADm
|3
|XAUUSDm
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYm
|-4
|EURCADm
|12
|AUDCADm
|15
|GBPUSDm
|27
|AUDJPYm
|7
|GBPCHFm
|-26
|EURAUDm
|3
|GBPAUDm
|-5
|EURUSDm
|2
|GBPJPYm
|7
|AUDCHFm
|2
|EURJPYm
|6
|CADJPYm
|3
|AUDUSDm
|6
|CHFJPYm
|1
|GBPCADm
|-4
|NZDUSDm
|-16
|USDCHFm
|6
|USDCADm
|-1
|XAUUSDm
|7
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYm
|-703
|EURCADm
|1.7K
|AUDCADm
|2.1K
|GBPUSDm
|2.7K
|AUDJPYm
|1.2K
|GBPCHFm
|-2.1K
|EURAUDm
|413
|GBPAUDm
|-737
|EURUSDm
|177
|GBPJPYm
|1.2K
|AUDCHFm
|189
|EURJPYm
|888
|CADJPYm
|491
|AUDUSDm
|636
|CHFJPYm
|95
|GBPCADm
|-584
|NZDUSDm
|-1.6K
|USDCHFm
|443
|USDCADm
|-101
|XAUUSDm
|7.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.19 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trade multiple major and cross forex pairs.
Each position is opened with predefined take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, with stop losses trailed as required to manage risk effectively.
Each symbol is thoroughly back tested and optimized to ensure consistent performance.
Most positions are typically closed within one to two days; however, some trades may remain open for up to one or two weeks depending on market conditions.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
549
USD
USD
14
97%
138
86%
100%
1.41
0.36
USD
USD
23%
1:400