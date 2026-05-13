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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

EUROPEAN UNION

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
FPMTrading-Live
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
178
Profit Trades:
163 (91.57%)
Loss Trades:
15 (8.43%)
Best trade:
8.91 USD
Worst trade:
-7.04 USD
Gross Profit:
212.42 USD (3 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.04 USD (1 053 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (19.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.18 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
7.82%
Max deposit load:
34.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.51
Long Trades:
79 (44.38%)
Short Trades:
99 (55.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
1.30 USD
Average Loss:
-7.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Annual Forecast:
21.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.08 USD
Maximal:
7.28 USD (0.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.75% (7.52 USD)
By Equity:
2.59% (25.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.raw 178
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.raw 98
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.raw 2.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.91 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.28 13:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.19 11:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.13 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.13 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EUROPEAN UNION
39 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
15
0%
178
91%
8%
1.86
0.55
USD
3%
1:30
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