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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Greezly Bot Pro FX
Ivan Maruschak

Greezly Bot Pro FX

Ivan Maruschak
Ivan Maruschak

Ivan Maruschak

3 topics 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
272 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
60 (18.07%)
Best trade:
21.60 USD
Worst trade:
-14.13 USD
Gross Profit:
305.83 USD (24 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.96 USD (16 759 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (10.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.32 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.55%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.75
Long Trades:
82 (24.70%)
Short Trades:
250 (75.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.12 USD
Average Loss:
-3.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-45.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.80 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.71 USD
Maximal:
58.24 USD (2.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.71% (58.24 USD)
By Equity:
10.71% (226.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 332
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 102
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.60 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 31
0.23 × 66
XMTrading-Real 250
0.23 × 107
XMTrading-Real 257
0.24 × 80
XMTrading-Real 252
0.25 × 244
XMTrading-Real 256
0.25 × 89
XMTrading-Real 254
0.25 × 327
DooFintech-Live 5
0.31 × 13
XMTrading-Real 253
0.34 × 92
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.44 × 17932
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.62 × 130
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.69 × 401
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.69 × 1695
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.77 × 290
32 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.21 16:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 15:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.05.19 10:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.13 12:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.13 12:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Greezly Bot Pro FX
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
13
100%
332
81%
100%
1.49
0.31
USD
11%
1:500
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