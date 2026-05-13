- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
332
Profit Trades:
272 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
60 (18.07%)
Best trade:
21.60 USD
Worst trade:
-14.13 USD
Gross Profit:
305.83 USD (24 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.96 USD (16 759 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (10.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.32 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.55%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.75
Long Trades:
82 (24.70%)
Short Trades:
250 (75.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.12 USD
Average Loss:
-3.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-45.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.80 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.71 USD
Maximal:
58.24 USD (2.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.71% (58.24 USD)
By Equity:
10.71% (226.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|332
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|102
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|8.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.60 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.23 × 66
|
XMTrading-Real 250
|0.23 × 107
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|0.24 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.25 × 244
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|0.25 × 89
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|0.25 × 327
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.31 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 253
|0.34 × 92
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.44 × 17932
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.62 × 130
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.69 × 401
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.69 × 1695
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.77 × 290
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
13
100%
332
81%
100%
1.49
0.31
USD
USD
11%
1:500