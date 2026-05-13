- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
962
Profit Trades:
834 (86.69%)
Loss Trades:
128 (13.31%)
Best trade:
250.08 EUR
Worst trade:
-234.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
14 182.09 EUR (689 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 541.16 EUR (153 435 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (1 088.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 688.47 EUR (71)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
45.71%
Max deposit load:
23.19%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
584 (60.71%)
Short Trades:
378 (39.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
4.82 EUR
Average Profit:
17.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-74.54 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-372.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-733.01 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-12.49%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.61 EUR
Maximal:
2 429.64 EUR (26.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.83% (2 428.64 EUR)
By Equity:
22.44% (3 119.32 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|559
|GBPUSD.r
|394
|EURUSD.r
|4
|SPCX.xnas
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|3K
|GBPUSD.r
|2.1K
|EURUSD.r
|86
|SPCX.xnas
|41
|BTCUSD
|93
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|19K
|GBPUSD.r
|33K
|EURUSD.r
|1.1K
|SPCX.xnas
|5.4K
|BTCUSD
|478K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +250.08 EUR
Worst trade: -234 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 71
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 088.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -372.65 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2000 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
4.6K
EUR
EUR
18
85%
962
86%
46%
1.48
4.82
EUR
EUR
37%
1:500