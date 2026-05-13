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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Luckyluke
Lukasz Artur Skwira

Luckyluke

Lukasz Artur Skwira
Lukasz Artur Skwira

Lukasz Artur Skwira

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2000 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
962
Profit Trades:
834 (86.69%)
Loss Trades:
128 (13.31%)
Best trade:
250.08 EUR
Worst trade:
-234.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
14 182.09 EUR (689 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 541.16 EUR (153 435 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (1 088.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 688.47 EUR (71)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
45.71%
Max deposit load:
23.19%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
584 (60.71%)
Short Trades:
378 (39.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
4.82 EUR
Average Profit:
17.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-74.54 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-372.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-733.01 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-12.49%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.61 EUR
Maximal:
2 429.64 EUR (26.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.83% (2 428.64 EUR)
By Equity:
22.44% (3 119.32 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 559
GBPUSD.r 394
EURUSD.r 4
SPCX.xnas 3
BTCUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 3K
GBPUSD.r 2.1K
EURUSD.r 86
SPCX.xnas 41
BTCUSD 93
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 19K
GBPUSD.r 33K
EURUSD.r 1.1K
SPCX.xnas 5.4K
BTCUSD 478K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +250.08 EUR
Worst trade: -234 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 71
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 088.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -372.65 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 18:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 14:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 04:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 09:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 08:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 18:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.15 16:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 12:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.01 20:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 17:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 14:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.13 12:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Luckyluke
2000 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
4.6K
EUR
18
85%
962
86%
46%
1.48
4.82
EUR
37%
1:500
Copy

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